‘Star Trek Online: Victory Is Life’: ‘Deep Space Nine’ Themed Expansion Gets a Release Date

Star Trek Online is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Star Trek: Deep Nine with the game’s fourth major expansion, Victory is Life, and now players know exactly when they can begin their new adventure.

It was today announced that Star Trek Online: Victory is Life will launch on June 5th. Watch the video above featuring the game’s developers to get a sense of how much work went into creating an authentic experience that felt as close to a new episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine or a movie featuring the characters from the show as fans are ever likely to get.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Trek Online: Victory is Life includes six new episodes featuring 12 original Star Trek: Deep Space Nine actors returning to voice their characters. Returning actors include:

Alexander Siddig as Doctor Julian Bashir, former Chief Medical Officer of Deep Space Nine.

Andrew Robinson as Councilor Elim Garak, formerly “just a simple tailor” and covert operative for Cardassia.

Armin Shimerman as Quark, DS9’s resident Ferengi entrepreneur and bartender.

Aron Eisenberg as Captain Nog, the first Ferengi to join Starfleet, who grew up on DS9.

Bumper Robinson who appeared as the teenage Jem’Hadar in the landmark episode, “The Abandoned” and will play Elder First Dukan Rex.

Jeffrey Combs as Weyoun (a cunning Vorta diplomat) and Brunt (a Liquidator of the Ferengi Commerce Authority).

J.G. Hertzler as General Martok, hero of the Klingon Empire.

Max Grodénchik as Grand Nagus Rom, leader of the Ferengi, brother to Quark and father to Nog.

Chase Masterson as Leeta, former Bajoran dabo girl and wife of Ferengi Grand Nagus Rom.

Nana Visitor as Kira Nerys, Kai of the Bajoran people.

René Auberjonois as Odo, former Chief of Security at DS9, who is now a Dominion Ambassador.

Salome Jens as the Female Changeling, one of the Founders of the Dominion.

“We couldn’t think of a better way of celebrating Deep Space Nine, than resurrecting the characters so many fans adored and reuniting this special cast in Star Trek Online,” said Stephen Ricossa, executive producer for Star Trek Online in a press release when the expansion was announced. “Our new expansion pays tribute to the television series that boldly explored important social issues and left a lasting impact on an entire generation of Star Trek fans.”

In Victory is Life, Star Trek Online players take their captains, ships, and crew on a maiden journey to the Gamma Quadrant, where they will discover what is left of Deep Space Nine. The space station that served as the setting of the Star Trek television series of the same name for seven seasons was severely damaged by the Hur’q, a new enemy who recently made their presence known to the Alliance in the featured episode “Scylla and Charybdis.” Players will team up with the Deep Space Nine crew members to defend the galaxy from this new threat.

The Jem’Hadar, the genetically engineered soldiers of the Dominion, will be made playable for the first time in Star Trek Online when Victory is Life releases. The Jem’Hadar faction starts at level 60 with a variety of completed Reputations, Specialization Trees, Duty Officer tracks, and R&D progress.

Victory is Life also increases Star Trek Online‘s level cap to 65, and introduces a new queue, added progression system, and all-new Sector Battlezone, a new gameplay feature that takes players into a war between the stars to save the Gamma Quadrant. Additional features reveals are still to come.

Star Trek Online is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.