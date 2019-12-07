Star Trek: Picard Cast Hopes to Live Up to The Next Generation’s Legacy by Connecting Viewers

Star Trek: Picard beamed into Comic Con Experience in Brazil this week. Star Patrick Stewart couldn’t be at the event, though he recorded his apologies for a video shown during the show’s panel. His co-stars Jonathan del Arco, Isa Briones, Michelle Hurd, and Santiago Cabrera did attend the event. Hurd told the convention audience that she hoped Picard continues Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s legacy of being a “window to humanity” that addresses “otherisms.” She said, “It’s the necessity of hope. This is a bigger story than I realized. It gives up something for us to hold on to. In a time when we are divided, it’s good to have something we can jump on to and tell a story that can touch our hearts and connect us together.”

The other cast member also hyped the series. Del Arco, returning as Hugh from The Next Generation, told fans that “you are going to want to watch this show many, many times.” Cabrera said that when it comes to meeting the high bar set by peak television, “We got that covered.”

Sir Patrick Stewart is set to return as his beloved Star Trek: The Next Generation character Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: Picard. The show will live on CBS All Access in the United States but will be distributed internationally via Amazon‘s streaming video service. Amazon will stream the series in more than 200 regions outside of the United States and Canada, with episodes becoming available 24 hours after their US debut.

“For 50 years, the Star Trek series have been a global sensation, spanning generations and audiences of all ages,” said Armando Nuñez, president-CEO of CBS Global Distribution Group when the distribution deal was announced. “We look forward to working with the team at Amazon Prime Video to bring this next chapter of the incredible Star Trek franchise to its passionate international fan base.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with CBS to bring the newest edition of the storied Star Trek franchise to our international Amazon Prime Video customers,” said Brad Beale, vice president of worldwide content licensing for Amazon Prime Video. “With the incredible Sir Patrick Stewart returning as the beloved Jean-Luc Picard, we’re excited we can give Trek fans both old and new the opportunity to see him back in action.”

