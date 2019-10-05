Star Trek: Picard New Photos Released

Star Trek: Picard debuted a brand new trailer today during the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic Con. Along with the trailer, CBS All Access released a set of new photos features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, as well as new characters played by Isa Briones (Dahj), Santiago Cabrera (Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi), Harry Treadaway (Narek), and Evan Evagora (Elnor). The characters are also featured in the new trailer, which can be seen above. The trailer and photos also offer the first look at Jonathan Frakes reprising his Star Trek: The Next Generation role as Will Riker. Keep reading to see the photos.

Star Trek: Picard is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers and Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) serves as co-executive producer and Kirsten Beyer as supervising producer. Hanelle Culpepper directed the first two episodes of the series.

What do you think of the new trailer and photos from Star Trek: Picard? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Picard premieres on CBS All Access on January 23, 2020.

Santiago Cabrera as Rios

Evan Evagora as Elnor; Patrick Stewart as Picard

Patrick Stewart as Picard

Patrick Stewart as Picard; Michelle Hurd as Raffi

Isa Briones as Dahj; Harry Treadaway as Narek

Patrick Stewart as Picard; Jonathan Frakes as Riker