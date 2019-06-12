Star Trek Supercut Shows Every “Make It So” In The Next Generation

StarTrek.com is celebrating Picard Week in preparation for Picard Day on June 16th, a tradition born of the holiday the children on the Enterprise-D celebrating during Star Trek: The Next Generation. As part of this observance, the StarTrek.com team has put together a supercut of every “Make it So” spoken throughout Star Trek: The Next Generation. The vast majority of them come from Patrick Stewart as Capt. Picard, but not all of them. You can watch a preview of the supercut above and head over to StarTrek.com to see the full video.

Stewart returns to his role as Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: Picard, coming to CBS All Access. The first block of Star Trek: Picard — consisting of the show’s first two episodes — has wrapped filming. The first two episodes were directed by Hanelle Culpepper, making her the first woman to helm the launch of a new Star Trek series in the franchise’s 53-year history. Culpepper made her Star Trek debut directing the episode “Vaulting Ambition” in Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season. “Hanelle is a gifted and dynamic filmmaker whose directorial choices are always deeply rooted in character,” Alex Kurtzman, Discovery‘s co-creator, executive producer and showrunner said when Culpepper’s involvement with Picard was announced. “I’ve been a fan of her work since she started with us on Discovery, and she’s the perfect person to re-introduce the beloved character of Picard to longtime fans and new viewers alike. We’re thrilled she’s joining our Trek family on this next adventure.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jonathan Frakes will direct the second block of Star Trek: Picard, the third and fourth episodes. Frakes was Stewart’s co-star in Star Trek: The Next Generation. He also learned to direct while working on the series. He shared a photo of his reunion with Stewart as he began work on the show.

“Eighteen years later. I think the fans are going to be thrilled and excited and surprised,” Frakes says. “I have had the privilege of reading the first couple of episodes and I have spent some time with Patrick who is so engaged [laughs] Sorry. It’s wonderful. It’s smart. I’m excited about it. He is obviously more excited. His announcing of it at Las Vegas — which I believe was his idea —was very smart. You know he is 78, and he is going to be carrying the show on his shoulders, his considerable shoulders.

“I’m excited for him and personally, I feel so blessed to back,” he continues. “It’s so ironic that I spent so many years trying to expand where I was working and I was lucky enough to get onto other types of shows. The directing has been a mitzvah for me—to learn another craft. And now I am deeply ensconced in the world I was in 31 years ago—and I’ve got to say—incredibly grateful for it, between The Orville, and Discovery and Picard. And hopefully the Empress Georgiou show.”

Star Trek: Picard began filming in California in April. CBS All Access released the first trailer earlier this week. The series is expected to debut in late 2019.

Are you excited about Star Trek: Picard? Let us know in the comments.