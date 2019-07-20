Star Trek: Picard First Photos Revealed

From San Diego Comic-Con 2019, CBS All Access has revealed the first episodic photos from Star Trek: Picard.

Star Trek: Picard sees Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, who he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The new series will follow Picard as he journeys into the next chapter of his life.

In addition to Stewart, Star Trek: Picard also stars Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Harry Treadaway. The first two episodes of the series are directed by Hanelle Culpepper. The third and fourth episodes are directed by Stewart’s former Star Trek: The Next Generation co-star Jonathan Frakes.

Star Trek: Picard will air exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and will be distributed internationally by CBS Studios International on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories and in Canada on Bell Media’s cable networks, Space and Z, and OTT service Crave.

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard; Isa Briones as Dahj

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard; Evan Evagora as Elnor; Santiago Cabrera as Rios; Michelle Hurd as Raffi

Evan Evagora as Elnor; Alison Pill as Dr. Jurati; Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine