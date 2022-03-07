Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Teaser Reveals Brent Spiner’s New Character

Star Trek: The Next Generation star Brent Spiner is returning s a new character in the second season of Star Trek: Picard, and we now know that character’s name. Star Trek: Picard returned for its second season on Thursday with the premiere episode “The Star Gazer,” which featured Easter eggs, a new love interest, and the death of a character. Paramount+ then released a teaser video showing what’s to come from the remaining episode of Star Trek: Picard‘s second season. Several of the shots in the teaser is from the dystopian future that Q transports Picard into at the end of “The Star Gazer.” In one, if fans look closely, is a statue that resembles Spiner. The base of the statue shows the name “Adam Soong.” The statue suggests he may have played a prominent role in whatever course of events set this version of Earth down a totalitarian path.

In addition to playing the androids Data, Lore, and B-4 in Star Trek: The Next Generation and its movies, Spiner has also played the androids’ creator, Noonien Soong, and other members of the Soong family, including Nooinen’s ancestor, Arik Soong, in Star Trek: Enterprise and Noonien’s son, Altan Soong, in the first season of Star Trek: Picard.

Spiner said goodbye to Data in Star Trek: Picard's first season. He revealed he'd be back as a new character in a 2021 interview.

“I can tell you I’m not Data,” Spiner tells Inverse. “I know they haven’t revealed much about me being in the show. I can tell you I’m a member of the Soong family. And, that I’m not playing a character I’ve ever played before.”

Star Trek: Picard sees Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, following him into the next chapter of his life. The new season’s cast includes Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie, Annie Wersching, and Brent Spiner. Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas are co-showrunners.

The second season of Star Trek: Picard will debut a new episode weekly on Thursdays on Paramount+. The entire first and season two premiere, “The Star Gazer,” are now streaming on Paramount+. Star Trek: Picard‘s third season has nearly completed filming.