Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Episode 4 Clip Reveals the Titan Dead In the Water (Exclusive)

Star Trek: Picard is back this week with the fourth episode of its third and final season, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview clip. The new episode -- titled "No Win Scenario," a phrase longtime Star Trek will likely find familiar -- picks up with the USS Titan sinking into a nebula after Jean-Luc Picard's (Patrick Stewart) battle plan for dealing with Vadic's Shrike backfired. The defeat led to some tension between Picard and his former first officer, Capt. Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes). The clip shows Riker bringing Picard the bad news about the ship's grim situation and admits Picard may have been right earlier. You can watch the clip above.

According to the synopsis for the episode, "With time running out, Picard, Riker and crew must confront the sins of their past and heal fresh wounds, while the Titan, dead in the water, drifts helplessly toward certain destruction within a mysterious space anomaly." Frakes directed the episode from a screenplay by Terry Matalas & Sean Tretta.

Jonathan Frakes directing Star Trek

Jonathan Frakes is a veteran Star Trek director, having first learned to direct during his seven seasons playing Riker on Star Trek: The Next Generation. Speaking to ComicBook.com at the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 press junket, Frakes discussed what it was like directing his co-stars again.

"I said earlier today that it actually felt like we had finished shooting on Friday and we had just come back to work on Monday," Frakes told ComicBook.com. "It was that familiar, the shorthand was that strong both as actors and as friends. Everybody was so excited about the scripts that we were all sort of all in on telling this new story. There was conflict which existed between characters that hadn't before; La Forge and Picard, Riker and Picard, actually Troi and Riker were estranged. There was a lot going on that wasn't encouraged under Roddenberry's reign, and in my opinion, it made for a much better drama."

How to watch Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+. Star Trek: Picard's first two seasons are already streaming on Paramount+.

