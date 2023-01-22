Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Final Trailer Release Date Revealed With New Teaser

Star Trek has officially revealed when the final trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 will arrive. On Twitter, the official Star Trek account announced that the trailer will arrive in one week, during halftime of the NFL AFC Championship game on CBS. The announcement comes with a new teaser splicing fresh footage from Star Trek: Picard's final season with clips of NFL gameplay. The footage features the returning cast from Star Trek: The Next Generation, including Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverley Crusher, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as the now-pacifist (sort of) Worf, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi. Though not shown in the new teaser, Brent Spiner is back not as Data, but his evil brother Lore. Jeri Ryan also returns as Seven of Nine and Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker.

While the teaser concludes with Riker telling Picard that "this is the end," Stewart recently hinted that he may be up for more adventures as Jean-Luc Picard.

Allies and adversaries will go head to head in an epic clash. Watch the AFC Championship Game on @NFLonCBS next Sunday, January 29 to see the official trailer for #StarTrekPicard's final season during halftime. pic.twitter.com/J8JNhvEGoz — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) January 22, 2023

What role will the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew play in Star Trek: Picard Season 3?

What is the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew back in Picard's third season? Stewart offered some hints during a recent interview. "He felt abandoned by Crusher — she just disappeared out of his life," Stewart told TV Insider. He adored her and that was never resolved. [But she has a] surprise, when she appears, that thrills and then enrages him."

As for Worf, Stewart said, The change to his personality is one of the most delightful things this season," Stewart says. "He becomes increasingly complex, where in Next Generation you always knew what [gruff] response you'd get from him."

Frakes previously hinted that there's some tension between Picard and Riker. "Terry wrote Riker in conflict with Picard, which I thought was quite exciting... Roddenberry was, for some reason, opposed to conflict. It was a peculiar ask back in the day, but he wanted everyone to get along. Not so much with Terry. He's really stirred the pot. Conflict, which, as we know, is an absolute necessity in drama."

When is the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 release date?

In September, Paramount+ released a trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 on Star Trek Day. The trailer revealed that Star Trek: Picard Season 3 would premiere on the streaming service on February 16th.

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.