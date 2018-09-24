Star Trek: Rosario Dawson Wants to Play a Klingon In New Picard Series

Patrick Stewart is back as Jean-Luc Picard in a new Star Trek series on CBS All Access and Rosario Dawson, star of Marvel’s Netflix shows, wants in.

Dawson was a guest at the Tribeca TV Festival where she expressed her love of Star Trek and excitement over Stewart’s return as Picard.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I grew up loving Star Trek and I’m still waiting for my holodeck,” Dawson said (via Inverse). “My favorite is Next Generation because of Jean-Luc Picard. If they need a Klingon for the new series, well, have you seen my fivehead?”

Dawson is a political activist who campaigned for democratic socialist Bernie Sanders in 2016. She explained that part of what she finds appealing about Star Trek is its post-scarcity setting.

“I love Star Trek because I always marveled at the idea of a world without capitalism,” she said.

Could Dawson have her chance at joining the Star Trek universe? It is possible that Picard will be looking for a new crew since the rest of the Next Generation crew is not returning for the new show.

“All I have to say, all we have to say – I am speaking for all three of us now – when Patrick said ‘Jean-Luc Picard is back,’ he didn’t say TNG is back,” former Next Generation star Marina Sirtis said at a convention. “We weren’t asked.”

The new series is expected to take place 20 years after the last time Picard and the Enterprise crew were seen in action, during the events of the 2002 film Star Trek: Nemesis.

“He may not be a captain anymore,” Stewart hinted when he announced Picard’s return at Star Trek Las Vegas. “He may not be the Jean-Luc that you recognize and know so well. It may be a very different individual. Someone who has been changed by his experiences. 20 years will have passed…We have no scripts as yet, we’re just talking, talking, talking storylines. It will be, I promise you, I guarantee it, something very, very different, but it will come to you with the same passion and determination and love of the material and love of our followers and our fans exactly as we had it before.”

Would you like to see Rosario Dawson as a Klingon in the new Picard Star Trek series on CBS All Access? Let us know in the comments!

The new Picard Star Trek series currently in development and is tentatively expected to premiere in 2019.