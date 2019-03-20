‘Star Trek’: Picard Series Isn’t Titled ‘Picard’

The upcoming Star Trek series featuring Patrick Stewart’s return will not be named for the actor’s beloved character, Jean-Luc Picard. “Picard” has been used as shorthand to refer to the CBS All Access series, but producers have repeatedly stated that the series is untitled. One fan noticed that the filmography of Hanelle Culpepper, who will direct the first two episodes of the new series, was updated with references to Star Trek: Picard. Asked about the update on Twitter, Culpepper stated that “That’s not the official title; just a placeholder for me,” suggesting the series will not be named after Picard.

At one point, some fans believed Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green may have let slip that Picard would be the show’s official title. That seems now not to be the case.

Another theory suggests that the show will be titled Star Trek: Destiny. That’s based on information coming from Production Weekly. Destiny was one of six subtitles registered by CBS for Star Trek projects that surfaced online in 2018. CBS never commented on the reports, but Lower Decks turned out to be the title for the upcoming animated Star Trek comedy series. Nicholas Meyer stated that Ceti Alpha V was the intended title for the Khan miniseries he scripted. Unrelated reports suggested a Starfleet Academy show is in development. These happenings led Star Trek fans to believe that the titles are legitimate and held for use on future series.

That means that Star Trek: Destiny could be the title to the new Picard series. Or this could the tail wagging the dog. Because Star Trek fans believe in the legitimacy of these titles, they were quick to assume one of these titles belongs to the Picard series. Of the titles not already attached to a confirmed or potential project, Destiny seems the most obvious candidate for Picard’s return. As such, some fans have taken to referring to the Picard series as Star Trek: Destiny despite no official acknowledgment of the title. There are several examples of online fan art using the title in anticipation of the series.

For their part, CBS and the show’s producers have been consistent in saying that the Picard series doesn’t have a title yet. Not that they’re keeping the title secret, but that it doesn’t have one.

Given the timeline of Star Trek events over the past year, those Star Trek subtitles may pre-date plans for the Picard series. It is possible that Production Weekly, lacking an official title for the show, made use of what it saw online.

In short, the Picard series may end up being titled Star Trek: Destiny, but there are reasons to believe this may be an error. Production Weekly is usually a reliable source, but we’d take this with a grain of salt for now. But it seems now that the series will not be titled Picard.

What do you think the title of the Picard series will be? Let us know in the comments. The Picard series begins filming in April and is aiming for a late 2019 debut on CBS All Access.

