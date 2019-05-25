Star Trek: Picard May Take Star Trek Into the 25th Century

CBS All Access has revealed the first teaser trailer for Star Trek: Picard, the next Star Trek series headed to CBS All Access. The series sees Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation. It is clear that some time has passed since fans last saw Picard in Star Trek: Nemesis. In the intervening years, Picard was promoted to admiral, led Starfleet’s greatest rescue armada ever, and then left Starfleet. But how much time passed, exactly? The trailer doesn’t say, but there are clues in what the trailer reveals that suggest Picard may push Star Trek into the 25th century.

We know that Star Trek: Picard will take place 15 years after Picard left Starfleet. The unidentified voice speaking to Picard in the trailer’s voiceover says that it has been 15 years to the day since Picard led the rescue armada and then exited Starfleet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer isn’t clear about what the rescue armada was for, but we’re guessing it was a mission mounted in response to the destruction of Romulus. We can place that event in the year 2387 based on what Prime Spock tells James Kirk of the Kelvin Timeline in 2009’s Star Trek. If the rescue armada was a response to the destruction of Romulus and 15 years have passed since then, that sets Star Trek: Picard in 2402, the early 25th century.

The 25th century is unexplored territory for the Star Trek franchise. Star Trek: Enterprise took place during the 22nd century. Star Trek: The Original Series and the first two season of Star Trek: Discovery all take place during the 23rd century. Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: Voyager are all set in the 24th century.

There have been several episodes of Star Trek that show visions of the 25th century in alternate timelines. The most significant exploration of the 25th century comes in Star Trek Online. The game’s story begins in the year 2409 in a non-canon timeline and deals heavily with the fallout of the destruction of Romulus and the dissolution of the Romulan Star Empire. While the game does take place in a different timeline, the Starfleet uniform that appeared in the brief Star Trek: Picard clip that debuted during the CBS Upfront presentation shared certain elements with the Starfleet uniforms originally used in Star Trek Online.

What do you think of Star Trek: Picard possibly taking place in the 25th century? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Picard launches on CBS All Access in late 2019.