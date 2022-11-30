Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Says Season 3 Is Deep Space Nine Sequel, Voyager Continuation

Paramount+ is getting ready to launch their third and final season of Star Trek: Picard and it's looking like a good entry into the franchise. Picard looks to be sort of a continuation to Star Trek: The Next Generation and the series showrunner seems to think so too. Even though Picard isn't exactly a sequel to The Next Generation, it seems like it will be a sequel to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager. While speaking with Den of Geek, showrunner Terry Matalas revealed that the series is not only a continuation to Next Generation, it's a sequel to Deep Space Nine and Voyager.

"I think that it's important to Deep Space Nine fans to feel seen," Matalas continued. "It's a continuation of Voyager too, of course, with Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) in our show. If you're going to be in this time period, there's such a rich opportunity to honor what came before."

While the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 trailer released at New York Comic Con called the story their "final mission," the crew seemed to differ on that account. When a fan asked the crew if this really is their final outing, McFadden responded by saying she be happy for it to go on "forever." Frakes noted that they're "not dead yet," with Sirtis wryly chiming in that they're "Just old."

Stewart said, "I know there are some Paramount+ people here and also from Paramount Pictures, we could still make a movie." This came after following his comments at San Diego Comic-Con when he replied to a fan with a resounding "yes" when asked if he'd like to make another Star Trek: The Next Generation movie.

Star Trek's head producer Alex Kurtzman, perhaps trying to prevent excitement from getting out of hands without any firm plans in place, replied, "I think that in some ways season three is that. But of course, I mean, look, if you guys love it, let's see what happens."

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas previously expressed his excitement at reuniting the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew. "I remember watching the premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction," Matalas said in a press release. "So, it's most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire Star Trek: Picard team and I can't wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!"

The first two seasons of Star Trek: Picard, along with all seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, are streaming now on Paramount+. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres on February 16th on Paramouint+.

