New Star Trek: Picard Teaser Released

From television to books to comics, Star Trek fans have quite a lot to look forward to in the new year. Things are set to start off on a pretty epic note in January, with the release of the highly-anticipated new series Star Trek: Picard. While a lot is still unknown about the upcoming series, a new teaser trailer has surfaced online to give fans a pretty epic idea of what to expect. The teaser, which appears to have debuted during an NFL game this week, does not reveal a lot of plot details or spoilers, but does feature more of the return of Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis).

Picard will see Patrick Stewart returning in the iconic titular role, after seemingly walking away from the franchise after Star Trek: Nemesis. In addition to Sirtis, the series will also feature the return of Data (Brent Spiner), Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), Hugh (Jonathan Del Arco), and William Riker (Jonathan Frakes). New cast members include Isa Briones as Dahj, Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati, Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal “Chris” Rios, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, Harry Treadaway as Narek, and Evan Evagora as Elnor.

“We spent a lot of time with Patrick, and you know what?” franchise producer Alex Kurtzman previously revealed. “He’s incredibly brilliant just as a human, and very warm, and obviously he knows Jean-Luc Picard better than anybody — and you know, he was really the one who from the outset said, ‘I don’t want to do this unless we’re breaking new ground. I don’t want to just play the character I played, why come back to that? We did that already.’

“So it’s been a really wonderful give-and-take in our collaboration with Patrick where he very quickly came to trust that we were both going to do exactly what he said in taking Picard to a new place, but also — and he doesn’t look at himself this way — we’re reverent of him, you know? He’s Patrick Stewart! When we’re in a room with him, his opinion really matters to us, and his happiness really matters to us, and ultimately, we couldn’t do this show the way we’re doing it if he wasn’t excited about it and excited to play it.”

“I think we’ve found a story that honors everything that people love about the character, but in ways that are not what you expect — and yet, become more and more familiar as the show goes,” Kurtzman added. “And that’s what’s exciting. A lot has happened to Jean-Luc Picard in the intervening years [since Nemesis]. There’s been a lot going on and he’s had to deal with some new things, he’s had to deal with some old things, and both of those things kind of come colliding together.”

Star Trek: Picard will premiere on CBS All Access on January 23, 2020.