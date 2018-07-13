‘Star Trek’ Star Roger Perry Passes Away

Star Trek star Roger Perry has passed away at the age of 85.

Perry died in his Indian Wells, California home after a fight against prostate cancer, and is survived by his wife, brother Nick Perry, son Chris Perry, daughter Dana McNerney, and grandson Parker McNerney (via Variety).

Star Trek fans will know Perry from the 1967 episode Tomorrow Is Yesterday, where he played the role of Captain John Christopher. The 19th episode of the original season, the story revolved around the USS Enterprise being thrown back in time tot he 1960s, resulting in the government thinking it is a UFO. Perry’s John Christopher is the pilot of the F-104 Interceptor sent to investigate, and he is transported onto the ship. Kirk, Spock, and the rest of the crew have to figure out how to get him back to Earth without messing with the timeline, which the eventually do.

Perry also appeared on other television series like Love, American Style, Hawaii 5-0, Ironsides, Barnaby Jones, Quincy, C.H.I.P.s, Bob Newhart, and more. He would also become a recurring star on shows like The Facts of Life and Falcon Crest.

On the movie side of things, Perry appeared in Follow the Boys, Rollerboogie, and The Thing With Two Heads, as well as Cat and Count Yorga. Perry also appeared in theater productions like Gypsy, Annie, The Royal Hunt of the Sun, and Love Letters, as well as composed music for Make a Promise, Keep a Promise.

Perry had the chance to star with his wife in The First Hundred Years, as well as Hanging By a Thread and The Happiness Bench.

In addition to his various work in movies and television, Perry and his wife set up the River Bridge Regional Center for Abused Children, which the family is requesting donations to in lieu of flowers for those interested.