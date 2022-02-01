Star Trek: Section 31 News Coming Soon, More Series Teased

More Star Trek is coming to Paramount+. The streaming service has five Star Trek series in 2022: Star Trek: Prodigy, with Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and more . During Tuesday’s TCA Press Tour summit, Nicole Clemens, Paramount+’s president of original scripted series, confirmed that the streamer is “still in development on Section 31.” The previously announced Star Trek: Discovery spinoff series stars Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou, the former Terran Emperor in the Mirror Universe. The series was to film its pilot at practically the moment the pandemic struck. Paramount+ put the series on the back burner while releasing new seasons of the existing series and getting Strange New Worlds off the ground during the pandemic. However, Clemens says, “there will be more news on [Section 31] soon.”

But Paramount+ isn’t stopping there. Clemens acknowledged that there’s always the concern of reaching “critical mass” with the amount of Star Trek releasing at once. Still, she hints there are plans for new projects to come, though they’re selecting them carefully. “I think we have some fantastic offerings in our always on slate,” she says. “And I think you may see a few more very curated additions coming.”

Clemens didn't get into specifics, but there have been rumblings of other Star Trek projects in development at the streamer.

Star Trek: Picard co-creator Akiva Goldman recently shared his idea for an anthology series focusing on classic Star Trek characters. “There’s something that I like, which I think Robert Kirkman is doing right now with The Walking Dead, which is a kind of… I’ll call it Tales Of The Federation, where you would just do one-offs, right?” he told SFX. “So you could bring George Takei back for an hour, and do a show about Sulu as an older man, or find Jonathan Archer having now retired from his Enterprise and being on Earth, just do these certain really interesting ones.”

