‘Star Trek: Short Treks’: “Runaway” Trailer Released

Star Trek: Discovery will be on a break for a bit longer as its second season continues production, but CBS won’t let fans go without for long. Soon, the franchise will roll out a new miniseries, and its first episode has dropped its debut trailer.

As you can see above, Star Trek: Short Treks has posted its first episode trailer. The clip stars Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly, and the poor girl looks like she will have a rough time of things in her aside.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tilly will appear in “Runaway”, the miniseries’ first episode. The trailer shows the Star Fleet member aboard what looks to be the U.S.S. Discovery. Sat in the mess hall, things get weird when the lights begin flickering around Tilly, and the replicators start going wild moments later. Not long after, Tilly finds herself crouched on the floor as she realizes she’s no longer alone, and a mysterious alien is seen decloaking in a hidden corner.

This upcoming episode is slated to go live on October 4th through CBS All Access, and it will be joined by three more at a later date. You can read the synopses for each episode below:

You can check out the synopses and episode titles for each of the four shorts below:

“Runaway” – Thursday, Oct. 4: Onboard the U.S.S. Discovery, Ensign Tilly (Mary Wiseman) encounters an unexpected visitor in need of help. However, this unlikely pair may have more in common than meets the eye. Written by Jenny Lumet & Alex Kurtzman. Directed by Maja Vrvilo.

“Calypso” – Thursday, Nov. 8: After waking up in an unfamiliar sickbay, Craft (Aldis Hodge) finds himself on board a deserted ship, and his only companion and hope for survival is an A.I. computer interface. Teleplay by Michael Chabon. Story by Sean Cochran and Michael Chabon. Directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi.

“The Brightest Star” – Thursday, Dec. 6: Before he was the first Kelpien to join Starfleet, Saru (Doug Jones) lived a simple life on his home planet of Kaminar with his father and sister. Young Saru, full of ingenuity and a level of curiosity uncommon among his people, yearns to find out what lies beyond his village, leading him on an unexpected path. Written by Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt. Directed by Douglas Aarniokoski.

“The Escape Artist” – Thursday, Jan. 3: Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson), back to his old tricks of stealing and double-dealing, finds himself in a precarious position aboard a hostile ship – just in time to try out his latest con. Written by Michael McMahan. Directed by Rainn Wilson.

So, do any of these episodes strike your interest? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in early 2019.