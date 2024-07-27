Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Sneak Peek Reveals Vulcanized Enterprise Crew

During the Star Trek universe panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Paramount+ revealed the first clip from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast members Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck, and executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, and Henry Alonso Myers were on hand to introduce the clip, which sees four members of the Enterprise crew altering their biology to become Vulcan. Thanks to the transformative concoction fully altering their human DNA, those crew members are now, even more, Vulcan than Spock, whose mother is human, a fact that they do not let Spock forget. You can watch the clip below.

The panel also revealed that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has cast Cillian O’Sullivan (In From the Cold) in the recurring guest star role of Dr. Roger Korby. Korby is a character first introduced in the Star Trek: The Original Series episode “What Are Little Girls Made Of?” played by Michael Strong. Korby is the brilliant scientist whose fellowship accepted Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. By the time of The Original Series, Korby and Chapel had been engaged for a time before calling it off, suggesting the potential for a love triangle between them and Spock in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns in 2025

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds brings viewers aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise in the years that Captain Christopher Pike captained the storied starship. The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, Number One, and the rest of the U.S.S. Enterprise crew in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the starship, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, with special guest stars Paul Wesley and Carol Kane. CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produce Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Davy Perez, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are executive producers.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Latin America, Australia, South Korea, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. It streams on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, and Central and Eastern Europe.

