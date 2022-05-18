Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 3 Photos and Clip Released: Ghost of Illyria

Paramount+ has released new photos and a clip from the third episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The Star Trek: Discovery spinoff became the highest-rated Star Trek show ever on Rotten Tomatoes when it debuted earlier this month. This week's episode is "Ghost of Illyria." Paramount+ released photos, seen below, featuring Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), Christine Chapel (Jess Bush), and M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun). You can see all of the new photos below.

Paramount also released a new clip from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' third episode during last week's episode of The Ready Room. You can see that embedded below.

Akela Cooper and Bill Wolkoff wrote "Ghosts of Illyria." Leslie Hope directs the episode. Here's the synopsis:

The U.S.S. Enterprise encounters a contagion that ravages the ship. One by one, the entire crew is incapacitated except for Number One, Una Chin-Riley, who must now confront a secret she's been hiding as she races to find a cure.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuts new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+.