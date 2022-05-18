Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 3 Photos and Clip Released: Ghost of Illyria

By Jamie Lovett

Paramount+ has released new photos and a clip from the third episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The Star Trek: Discovery spinoff became the highest-rated Star Trek show ever on Rotten Tomatoes when it debuted earlier this month. This week's episode is "Ghost of Illyria." Paramount+ released photos, seen below, featuring Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), Christine Chapel (Jess Bush), and M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun). You can see all of the new photos below.

Paramount also released a new clip from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' third episode during last week's episode of The Ready Room. You can see that embedded below.

Akela Cooper and Bill Wolkoff wrote "Ghosts of Illyria." Leslie Hope directs the episode. Here's the synopsis:

The U.S.S. Enterprise encounters a contagion that ravages the ship. One by one, the entire crew is incapacitated except for Number One, Una Chin-Riley, who must now confront a secret she's been hiding as she races to find a cure.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuts new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+.

Rebecca Romijn as Una and Anson Mount as Pike

star-trek-strange-new-worlds-episode-3-002.jpg
(Photo: Marni Grossman/Paramount+)
prevnext

Rebecca Romijn as Una

star-trek-strange-new-worlds-episode-3-003.jpg
(Photo: Marni Grossman/Paramount+)
prevnext

Rebecca Romijn as Una

star-trek-strange-new-worlds-episode-3-004.jpg
(Photo: Marni Grossman/Paramount+)
prevnext

Daniel Gravelle as Ensign Lance

star-trek-strange-new-worlds-episode-3-005.jpg
(Photo: Marni Grossman/Paramount+)
prevnext

Anson Mount as Pike and Rebecca Romijn as Una

star-trek-strange-new-worlds-episode-3-006.jpg
(Photo: Marni Grossman/Paramount+)
prevnext

Anson Mount as Pike

star-trek-strange-new-worlds-episode-3-007.jpg
(Photo: Marni Grossman/Paramount+)
prevnext

Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga and Rebecca Romijn as Una

star-trek-strange-new-worlds-episode-3-009.jpg
(Photo: Marni Grossman/Paramount+)
prevnext

Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel

star-trek-strange-new-worlds-episode-3-010.jpg
(Photo: Marni Grossman/Paramount+)
prevnext

Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga

star-trek-strange-new-worlds-episode-3-011.jpg
(Photo: Marni Grossman/Paramount+)
prevnext

Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel

star-trek-strange-new-worlds-episode-3-001.jpg
(Photo: Marni Grossman/Paramount+)
prev
Start the Conversation

of