Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection Arrives In 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

By Sean Fallon

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard brings The Next Generation crew back together, and that means its the perfect time to revisit earlier adventures in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Specifically, the four feature films featuring the TNG crew (Generations, First Contact, Insurrection, and Nemesis) will be available as standalone 4K releases or as part of a 4-Movie Collection that includes tons of bonus features. 

At the time of writing the Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie 4K UHD Collection is available to pre-order here on Amazon with a release date set for April 4th. That's just ahead of First Contact Day on April 5th, which marks the day Vulcans first made contact with humans. It's priced at $90.99, but odds are very high that it will see a discount before the release date. If that happens, Amazon pre-order customers will automatically get it.  A full breakdown of the special features can be found below. Note that the TNG set follows the original Star Trek 6-movie collection that hit 4K Blu-ray last year.

STAR TREK: GENERATIONS Bonus Content

  • Commentary by director David Carson and Manny Coto
  • Commentary by Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore
  • Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
  • Library Computer
  • Production
    • Uniting Two Legends
    • Stellar Cartography: Creating the Illusion
    • Strange New Worlds: The Valley of Fire
    • Scoring Trek
  • Visual Effects
    • Inside ILM: Models & Miniatures
    • Crashing the Enterprise
  • Scene Deconstruction     
    • Main Title Sequence
    • The Nexus Ribbon
    • Saucer Crash Sequence
  • The Star Trek Universe
    • A Tribute to Matt Jeffries 
    • The Enterprise Lineage
    • Captain Picard's Family Album
    • Creating 24th Century Weapons
    • Next Generation Designer Flashback Andrew Probert
    • Stellar Cartography on Earth
    • Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 1
    • Trek Roundtable: Generations
    • Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 007: Trilithium
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Archives
  • Trailers

STAR TREK: FIRST CONTACT Bonus Content

  • Commentary by director and actor Jonathan Frakes
  • Commentary by screenplay writers Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore
  • Commentary by Damon Lindelof and Anthony Pascale
  • Text commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
  • Library Computer
  • Production
    • Making First Contact
    • The Art of First Contact
    • The Story
    • The Missile Silo
    • The Deflector Dish
    • From "A" to "E"
  • Scene Deconstruction
    • Borg Queen Assembly
    • Escape Pod Launch
    • Borg Queen's Demise
  • The Star Trek Universe
    • Jerry Goldsmith: A Tribute
    • The Legacy of Zefram Cochrane
    • First Contact: The Possibilities
    • Industrial Light & Magic – The Next Generation
    • Greetings from the International Space Station
    • SpaceShipOne's Historic Flight
    • Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 2
    • Trek Roundtable: First Contact
    • Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 008: Temporal Vortex
  • The Borg Collective
    • Unimatrix One
    • The Queen
    • Design Matrix
  • Archives
  • Trailers

STAR TREK: INSURRECTION Bonus Content

  • Commentary by Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis
  • Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
  • Library Computer
  • Production
    • It Takes a Village
    • Location, Location, Location
    • The Art of Insurrection
    • Anatomy of a Stunt
    • The Story
    • Making Star Trek: Insurrection
    • Director's Notebook
  • The Star Trek Universe
    • Westmore's Aliens
    • Westmore's Legacy
    • Star Trek's Beautiful Alien Women
    • Marina Sirtis – The Counselor Is In
    • Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 3
    • Trek Roundtable: Insurrection
    • Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 009: The Origins of the Ba'ku and Son'a Conflict
  • Creating the Illusion
    • Shuttle Chase
    • Drones
    • Duck Blind
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Archives
  • Advertising

STAR TREK: NEMESIS Bonus Content

  • Commentary by director Stuart Baird
  • Commentary by producer Rick Berman
  • Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
  • Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
  • Library Computer
  • Production
    • Nemesis Revisited
    • New Frontiers – Stuart Baird on Directing Nemesis
    • Storyboarding the Action
    • Red Alert! Shotting the Action of Nemesis
    • Build and Rebuild
    • Four-Wheeling in the Final Frontier
    • Screen Test: Shinzon
  • The Star Trek Universe
    • A Star Trek Family's Final Journey
    • A Bold Vision of The Final Frontier
    • The Enterprise E
    • Reunion with The Rikers
    • Today's Tech Tomorrow's Data
    • Robot Hall of Fame
    • Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 4
    • Trek Roundtable: Nemesis
    • Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 010: Thalaron Radiation
  • The Romulan Empire
    • Romulan Lore
    • Shinzon & the Viceroy
    • Romulan Design
    • The Romulan Senate
    • The Scimitar
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Archives
  • Trailers

Star Trek: Picard is streaming now exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed concurrently by Paramount Global Content Distribution on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. It airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada.

