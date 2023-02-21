Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection Arrives In 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard brings The Next Generation crew back together, and that means its the perfect time to revisit earlier adventures in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Specifically, the four feature films featuring the TNG crew (Generations, First Contact, Insurrection, and Nemesis) will be available as standalone 4K releases or as part of a 4-Movie Collection that includes tons of bonus features.

At the time of writing the Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie 4K UHD Collection is available to pre-order here on Amazon with a release date set for April 4th. That's just ahead of First Contact Day on April 5th, which marks the day Vulcans first made contact with humans. It's priced at $90.99, but odds are very high that it will see a discount before the release date. If that happens, Amazon pre-order customers will automatically get it. A full breakdown of the special features can be found below. Note that the TNG set follows the original Star Trek 6-movie collection that hit 4K Blu-ray last year.

STAR TREK: GENERATIONS Bonus Content

Commentary by director David Carson and Manny Coto

Commentary by Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore

Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda

Library Computer

Production

Uniting Two Legends



Stellar Cartography: Creating the Illusion



Strange New Worlds: The Valley of Fire



Scoring Trek

Visual Effects

Inside ILM: Models & Miniatures



Crashing the Enterprise

Scene Deconstruction

Main Title Sequence



The Nexus Ribbon



Saucer Crash Sequence

The Star Trek Universe

A Tribute to Matt Jeffries



The Enterprise Lineage



Captain Picard's Family Album



Creating 24th Century Weapons



Next Generation Designer Flashback Andrew Probert



Stellar Cartography on Earth



Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 1



Trek Roundtable: Generations



Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 007: Trilithium

Deleted Scenes

Archives

Trailers

STAR TREK: FIRST CONTACT Bonus Content

Commentary by director and actor Jonathan Frakes

Commentary by screenplay writers Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore

Commentary by Damon Lindelof and Anthony Pascale

Text commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda

Library Computer

Production

Making First Contact



The Art of First Contact



The Story



The Missile Silo



The Deflector Dish



From "A" to "E"

Scene Deconstruction

Borg Queen Assembly



Escape Pod Launch



Borg Queen's Demise

The Star Trek Universe

Jerry Goldsmith: A Tribute



The Legacy of Zefram Cochrane



First Contact: The Possibilities



Industrial Light & Magic – The Next Generation



Greetings from the International Space Station



SpaceShipOne's Historic Flight



Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 2



Trek Roundtable: First Contact



Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 008: Temporal Vortex

The Borg Collective

Unimatrix One



The Queen



Design Matrix

Archives

Trailers

STAR TREK: INSURRECTION Bonus Content

Commentary by Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis

Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda

Library Computer

Production

It Takes a Village



Location, Location, Location



The Art of Insurrection



Anatomy of a Stunt



The Story



Making Star Trek: Insurrection



Director's Notebook

The Star Trek Universe

Westmore's Aliens



Westmore's Legacy



Star Trek's Beautiful Alien Women



Marina Sirtis – The Counselor Is In



Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 3



Trek Roundtable: Insurrection



Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 009: The Origins of the Ba'ku and Son'a Conflict

Creating the Illusion

Shuttle Chase



Drones



Duck Blind

Deleted Scenes

Archives

Advertising

STAR TREK: NEMESIS Bonus Content

Commentary by director Stuart Baird

Commentary by producer Rick Berman

Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda

Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda

Library Computer

Production

Nemesis Revisited



New Frontiers – Stuart Baird on Directing Nemesis



Storyboarding the Action



Red Alert! Shotting the Action of Nemesis



Build and Rebuild



Four-Wheeling in the Final Frontier



Screen Test: Shinzon

The Star Trek Universe

A Star Trek Family's Final Journey



A Bold Vision of The Final Frontier



The Enterprise E



Reunion with The Rikers



Today's Tech Tomorrow's Data



Robot Hall of Fame



Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 4



Trek Roundtable: Nemesis



Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 010: Thalaron Radiation

The Romulan Empire

Romulan Lore



Shinzon & the Viceroy



Romulan Design



The Romulan Senate



The Scimitar

Deleted Scenes

Archives

Trailers

Star Trek: Picard is streaming now exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed concurrently by Paramount Global Content Distribution on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. It airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada.