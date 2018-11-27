‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Easter Egg Spotted in ‘Fallout 76’

The Bethesda Games team behind Fallout 76 planted a perfect Star Trek: The Next Generation Easter egg for fans to find.

The Easter egg can be found in Tanagra Town, which is itself a reference to the classic Star Trek: The Next Generation episode “Darmok.” The reference goes even deeper though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While exploring Tanagra Town, player ItsTheKoolAidMan discovered an even more specific Easter egg, wall graffiti that reads “Darmok + Jalad.”

For those not familiar with “Darmok,” the episode’s plot involves the Enterprise crew making first contact with the Children of Tama, an alien race that speaks entirely in metaphor. The Tamarian captain, Dathon, beams himself and Captain Picard down to a nearby planet in the hopes that they can learn to communicate.

One of the most repeated Tamarian metaphors in the episode and the one that most sticks with Star Trek fans is “Darmok and Jalad at Tanagra.” The metaphor is a reference to two heroes from Tamarian legend teaming up to fight a common enemy on the island of Tanagra. Its meaning roughly translates to “Hey, we should work together,” which is what Dathon implores of Picard when their own common enemy emerges in the episode.

In the context of Fallout 76, the graffiti appears in Tanagra Town. Therefore, “Darmok + Jalad” at Tanagra.

This isn’t the first time that Bethesda has sneaked a Star Trek: The Next Generation reference into one of its games, specifically in reference to “Darmok.” Another Tamarian metaphor spoken in the episode is “Temba, his arms wide,” which is used to indicate a gift that is freely given. In Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, one of the Dragonborn’s potential spouses is a Nord miller named Temba Wide-Arm.

Picard is set to return in a new Star Trek series on CBS All Access starring Patrick Stewart. Few details are known about the series, but it will take place roughly two decades after Star Trek: Nemesis and will feature a Picard who is likely changed by the passage of time.

“He may not be a captain anymore,” Stewart said at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention when the new series was announced. “He may not be the Jean-Luc that you recognize and know so well. It may be a very different individual. Someone who has been changed by his experiences. 20 years will have passed…We have no scripts as yet, we’re just talking, talking, talking storylines. It will be, I promise you, I guarantee it, something very, very different, but it will come to you with the same passion and determination and love of the material and love of our followers and our fans exactly as we had it before.”

What do you think of Fallout 76‘s Star Trek: The Next Generation Easter egg? Let us know in the comments!

Fallout 76 is available now for Windows PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.