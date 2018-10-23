‘Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita’ Preview Released

The Star Trek: The Next Generation mirror universe saga continues this week in Terra Incognita #4.

Unbeknownst to the Enterprise crew, following the events of Through the Mirror, the mirror universe’s Reginald Barclay has infiltrated their ranks by capturing and replacing his prime universe counterpart.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile, the Federation is in a delicate position as it brokers peace with the Cardassian Union and tries to rebuild its fleet after the destructive encounter with the Borg at the Battle of Wolf 359.

This issue focuses on a mission involving Will Riker and Wesley Crusher. Keep reading to see the preview.

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita #4 goes on sale October 23rd.

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita #4

AUG180705

(W) Scott Tipton, David Tipton (A) Angel Hernandez (CA) Tony Shasteen

On the heels of the blockbuster THROUGH THE MIRROR mini-series comes a brand-new NEXT GENERATION series, featuring untold tales of Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D! Wesley Crusher finds himself in a situation outside his comfort zone and must rise to the challenge.

Takes place during Star Trek: The Next Generation’s critically acclaimed fourth season!

Featuring retailer incentive covers by Mirror Broken co-creator and designer J.K. Woodward!

The unexpected twist ending of Through the Mirror continues!

In Shops: Oct 24, 2018

SRP: $3.99

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita #4 – Cover

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita #4 – Intro

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita #4 – Page 1

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita #4 – Page 2

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita #4 – Page 3

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita #4 – Page 4

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita #4 – Page 5