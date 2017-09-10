Star Trek Timelines Launches Klingon Themed Mega Event

Chancellor Martok has been abducted and the Klingon Empire is calling on Star Trek: Timelines players for help.

Disruptor Beam has launched “A Good Day to Lie,” a Klingon-themed mega event that kicks off with “Scales of Power,” the first of four weekly events. Check out the trailer above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The month-long “A Good Day to Lie” story will take players through four week-long events with a connected story, beginning with “Scales of Power.”

“We really wanted to find a story we could sink our teeth into, but that was relevant to all eras of Star Trek,” said Erin Prince, Star Trek Timelines Product Owner at Disruptor Beam in a statement. “When you think of all the iterations of Star Trek, Klingons have been more present than the Enterprise herself! We knew this was an event we’d be excited to play.”

In “Scales of Power,” Chancellor Martok has gone missing, and in his absence, several houses are using the temporal anomaly crisis to their advantage. Given the confusion of timelines and inheritances, each house wants to claim an open seat on the Klingon High Council, and each is backed by powers outside the Empire itself. The Augments demand greater respect for Klingons affected by the augment virus, while the Ferengi have promised to move the Klingons (and themselves) into an age of economic prosperity, and the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance seeks to expand its influence to Qo’noS. How will you steer the Klingon Empire with no chancellor at its helm?

Here are more details on the “A Good Day to Lie” event:

“Scales of Power” Featured Characters

Dahar Master Kor

Grilka

Klingon Neelix

Kortar

“Scales of Power” Featured Factions

Augments

Ferengi Alliance

Klingon-Cardassian Alliance

Beginning July 13th faction event “When Giants Walk” explores Klingon mythology, and features:

Ambassador K’Ehleyr

Liaison Torres

Genesis Worf

Kortar

On July 20th, Hybrid Event “The Heart of the Empire” sends players back in time in an epic battle for present. Featured characters are:

Klingon B’Elanna Torres

General Martok

Dahar Master Kang

Kortar

Finally, players bring the Mega-event to a close by participating in a Hybrid Event for the ages in “Blood for Blood,” beginning July 27th. Villains are revealed, and heroes are needed to counter them. Is that you, Captain?

The “A Good Day to Lie” event kicks off on July 6. Star Trek Timelines is available on iOS and Android devices.

Explore the Final Frontier in the ultimate sci-fi strategy RPG, Star Trek Timelines! Join Starfleet and overcome challenges as you boldly go where no game has gone before – across the entire history of Star Trek.

More Star Trek News: Star Trek: Discovery To Abandon One Of Gene Roddenberry’s Golden Rules / Star Trek: Discovery Star Addresses Critics Of The Show’s Diversity / Star Trek: The Next Generation Actor Shares Throwback Photo With William Shatner / Star Trek Comics Coming In Septemeber 2017