Super Accurate ‘Star Trek: TNG’ Skant Uniform Replicas Are for Everyone

Technically, the super accurate Star Trek: The Next Generation skant uniforms being sold on ThinkGeek are cut for females, but let’s not forget that they were worn by both genders in the show. So guys – if you can find a size that works, go for it. I believe that it is permissible to pair the skant with pants, but if you’re going to wear the skant, you need to WEAR the skant.

It’s going to be the hot look for the summer, I can feel it.

The Star Trek: TNG skant replicas are originally from Anovos, makers of high end cosplay for both Star Trek and Star Wars. However, ThinkGeek is selling the TNG skant at a cheaper price in Command (red), Operations (gold), or Sciences (blue). You can grab your choice here for $249.99 with free shipping. Keep in mind that combadges and rank pips are sold separately, but in every other respect these are screen accurate. The full list of features is available below.

• Star Trek TNG Skant Uniform Dress

• Officially-licensed Star Trek: The Next Generation merchandise

• Choose Command (red), Operations (gold), or Sciences (blue)

• Cut for female officers, but guys, check your measurements – it might work for you

• Get the quirky iconic skant uniform seen primarily in the first season of ST:TNG

• Main body fabric color matched to original Season 1 colors

• Replicated from screen-used asset and production patterns

• Side invisible zipper with hook and eye neck closure

• Combadge and rank pips sold separately

• Materials: Jumbo spandex (as used on the show)

• Care Instructions: Machine wash cold. Hang dry.

On a related note, a new Star Trek Swimwear collection has arrived at ThinkGeek, and it features brand new and updated styles for both men and women. You can shop the entire collection right here, but let’s dive into the looks:

Guys will be able to find some fantastic swim trunks based on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: The Original Series uniforms in the new collection. The Star Trek connection will be obvious to fans, but we like that they’re still fairly subtle. Fundamentally, they’re great looking swim trunks for the beach or the pool. Probably washing the car too. We’re sure you’ll find all kinds of excuses to wear them.

The Star Trek: TNG one-piece uniform swimsuit is back for 2018, but thanks to customer feedback it’s been upgraded with an expanded size range up to 4x. Additional length has also been added to the torso, added width to the chest to prevent gaping on the sides, a shallower leg rise, a lower strap in the back for additional support, and the pips on the gold suit give you a promotion to Lt. Commander.

ThinkGeek has also added a brand new one-piece option that’s covered in spacecraft from Star Trek: TNG. Specifically the U.S.S. Enterprise-D, the U.S.S. Stargazer, a Ferengi Marauder, a Klingon Battlecruiser, a Klingon Bird-of-Prey, a Klingon Vor’cha, a Romulan Scout Ship, a Romulan Warbird, and an unidentified Nebula class and Galaxy class ship in lavender, peach, red, and gold on a purple background.

Finally, the Star Trek: TOS retro two-piece swimsuit option is back this year in sizes up to 4x. You can even choose your top and bottom separately for a custom fit.

