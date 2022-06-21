Star Trek: Voyager's Weirdest Episode Gets Animated Series Parody in New Video

Star Trek: Voyager could be a weird show, and that was never more true than in "Threshold." Now, the folks at Gazelle Animation -- the YouTube account that brought us Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Animated Series back in April -- has brought a portion of "Threshold" to life. Painstakingly recreating the look and feel of Star Trek: The Animated Series, this video brings one of the most controversial and bizarre episodes of Voyager to animated life, featuring flight control officer Tom Paris (Robert Duncan McNeill) managed and Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) stuck in a weird time loop where they see humanity evolving into weird yellow catfish people. Yes, really.

Over the years, Star Trek: The Animated Series drew plenty of criticism from hardcore fans, so it's only appropriate that after getting nothing but love for their Next Generation video, Gazelle should aggressively pursue mediocrity by using footage from what Gizmodo called Voyager's worst episode.

You can see the clip below.

Unfortunately, the Voyager crew have been on the shelf for a while, although some of the Next Generation characters are appearing on Picard, which airs on Paramount+.

