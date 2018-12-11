‘Star Trek: Waypoint’ Preview Released

IDW Publishing has released a new preview of the Star Trek: Waypoint Special, bringing back the fan-favorite anthology series for a one-shot revival.

The Star Trek: Waypoint Special features four stories spotlighting different characters from across the Star Trek universe, including Data and Q. The preview focuses on the story “Only You Can Save Yourself,” which is written by Dave Baker, drawn by Nicole Goux, and colored by Miquel Muerto. The story focuses on Ezri Dax from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Based on the preview, it appears the story is set after the final season of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, during The Destruction of Deep Space Nine, a battle that takes place in the Star Trek: Typhon Pact series of novels. Ezri is trying to evacuate the inhabitants of Deep Space Nine while Andorian terrorists invade the station. To complete her mission, Ezri communicates with apparitions from her own past as well as the Dax symbionts past hosts.

Star Trek: Waypoint Special #1 goes on sale December 12th. Solicitation info and preview pages follow.

Star Trek: Waypoint Special #1

Dave Baker & Nicole Goux, Brandon Easton, Jackson Lanzig & Collin Kelly, Matthew Dow Smith (w) • Nicole Goux, Josh Hood, Sonny Liew, Matthew Dow Smith (a) • Josh Hood (c)

The anthology series spanning 50 years of Star Trek returns in this oversized annual! These weird and wonderful stories—set during the Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and more—expand on rarely explored corners of the universe or provide closure for long-forgotten plot threads. But they all remind us of why we love Trek. This volume features your favorite characters, including Data, Q, and Ezri Dax, handled by the top creators of today and the future!

FC • 48 pages • $7.99

