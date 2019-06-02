Star Trek’s William Shatner Received Restorative Stem Cells

Star Trek star William Shatner has opted to undergo a relatively new medical treatment in an attempt to rejuvenate his body. The 88-year-old actor tweeted that he’s received restorative stem cell treatment from the company ProGenaCell using stem cells manufactured by a company called Invitrx.

“Today I received restorative stem cells from my good friend Greg DiRienzo at ProGenaCell,” Shatner tweeted. “The stem cells were manufactured by Invitrx here in So Cal. My friend Dr Mathi Senapathi gave the cells to me intravenously. Is it possible to turn back the clock? I will let you know.”

Stem cell treatment’s like this are fairly new. According to a New York Times report in May, there’s little evidence that such treatments are effective, but the FDA has been willing to allow companies to continue to use them for now.

Shatner has apparently decided its worth a shot. Who knows? If it works and works well enough, maybe he’ll feel up to a new Star Trek series. When he spoke to him about the idea in February, the idea of resurrecting Captain Kirk for a series like Star Trek: Picard seemed out of the question.

“That word, ‘resurrect.’ That’s a key word,” Shatner said. “Resurrect. You’d have to resurrect me, Shatner, in order to do the daily [laughes] I don’t what Patrick is doing doing that. Doing a series is debilitating for a young guy, for a 25-year-old, which I was doing when I was 25 years old. It’s a physical wrecker, it’s a mental wrecker, and it’s a homewrecker ’cause you’re working 14, 18 hours a day. And in the last series I did, Boston Legal, I had, in rush hour, a two-hour commute. So add that.

“So no, I would not be interested in doing a series, per se. but I will be on the air in something this year in something I can’t tell you about right now, but you’ll hear about it soon, and maybe on two and maybe even three shows that’ll be on for 10, 12, 14 episodes.”

While he wasn’t interested in a series, he did say in a more recent interview that he “absolutely” would be interested in playing Kirk for a singular, well-written project. “I certainly would,” he said. “You know? A well-written thing? I certainly would. Absolutely.”

