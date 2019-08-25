Star Trek: Michael Dorn Thinks His Worf Show Would Fit In Well With New Era of Star Trek Television

Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine star Michael Dorn is still hoping to see his idea for a Worf spinoff series become reality. Dorn attended Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia this weekend and during a panel, he says he’s still trying to see his pilot made and that he believes it would be a perfect fit for the new generation of Star Trek television.

“I am trying to get them to do my Worf pilot,” Dorn said (via Syfy Wire). “I wrote it in 2012-13, and it’s been going like this: a lot of interest, no interest, a lot of interest, no interest … A guy who was a producer at this one place that I was pitching it came up to me before the meeting and [said], ‘I gotta tell you, your character meant so much to me’ … It fits so well into this new Star Trek universe. It just fits right in there. We’ll see.”

His Next Generation co-star Marina Sirtis was also on the panel. She added, “I read [his pilot script] and I called him up and said, ‘How did you do that?. He had all the action stuff minutely detailed… I was very impressed with my best friend.”

Dorn has spoken previously about how his Worf show would be a good fit for the Star Trek: Discovery era of Star Trek television. “This is, I think, perfectly timed and placed,” Dorn said in an interview. “You’re not stepping on anybody’s toes, and I always thought the Klingon Empire was a great empire to write about because it’s Shakespearean. The Klingon Empire has had to evolve and change and they don’t like that and they’re fighting it every step of the way. They’ve had to introduce aliens into their society. Just like our world now is becoming a global world where it’s not just like, ‘Oh we’re Californians and that’s all that really matters.’ We’re talking about something here and it affects China.

“Worf is on a ship and he’s going out and all the adventures are happening with him,” Dorn says. “Every episode is like the original or Next Generation. It’s a self-contained episode that has a beginning, a middle, and an end. And it says something.”

