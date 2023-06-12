Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Anson Mount Talks Pike's "Great Dad Personality" in Season 2

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is back this Thursday with the first episode of its second season, which means Captain Pike is back in command of the USS Enterprise. It isn't unusual for Starfleet captains to become parental figures to their crews. Picard and Janeway both offered advice and guidance to their crews about more than their Starfleet duties alone, and Sisko was a literal father, raising young Jake on Deep Space 9. However, Anson Mount, who plays Pike in Strange New Worlds after debuting in the role in Star Trek: Discovery, downplays PIke's fatherly energy, saying the captain seeks help from his crew as much as the other way around.

"I think that he's one of these guys who's also constantly amazed that he's been put in a position of leadership," Mount tells TVLine. "It's more comfortable for him, sometimes, to throw the question to the room and say, 'I'm out of ideas. Who wants to come up with a solution?' But in a weird way, that's a great dad personality, isn't it?"

Captain Pike and Number One

Out of all his crew, Pike has a particularly strong bond with his Number One, Una Chin-Reilly, played by Rebecca Romjin. Romijn told ComicBook.com something about where that bond stems from and how Jonathan Frakes helped her and Mount find that level of connection.

"I can only speak to us in our relationship, but I think Anson and I have agreed that our friendship goes back to Starfleet Academy days," Romijn said of Pike and Una's relationship when asked about during our chat at the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 virtual junket. "We are just friends that can see straight through each other and can call it out. And sometimes when Anson and I have these two-handers together, which always feel very grounded to me, I have very vivid memories of Jonathan Frakes, again, being on set, saying, 'Old friends, old friends,' and he says that at the beginning of every take and it's just such a nice way to approach every scene."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 also brings back special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and adds Carol Kane in the recurring role of Pelia.

CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Release Date

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ in the United States, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria on Thursday, June 15th. The second season will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in South Korea, with the premiere date to be announced later. New episodes of the 10-episode season will then debut weekly on Thursdays.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is already streaming. It is also available as home media on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4k UHD.