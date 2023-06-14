Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2's Cast Boards the Enterprise in New Photos (Exclusive)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 embarks on Thursday on Paramount+, and the USS Enterprise crew looks ready to go in exclusive new photos. Paramount+ has provided ComicBook.com with photographs taken during a cast photoshoot on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Enterprise sets. The images show familiar returning faces, including the trio of Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romjin as "Number One," Una Chin-Riley, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock, who all debuted in Star Trek: Discovery Season 2. The rest of the Star Trek; Strange New Worlds' Enterprise crew is also featured, including Celia Rose Gooding as Ensign Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, Christina Chong as Lt. La'an Noonien-Singh, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga, and Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel.

The photos feature two special guest stars in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. Carol Kane debuts as Enterprise's new Chief Engineer, Pelia, and Paul Wesley returns as Lt. James T. Kirk. You can see the photos below.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 also brings back special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and adds Carol Kane in the recurring role of Pelia.

CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Release Date

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ in the United States, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria on Thursday, June 15th. The second season will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in South Korea, with the premiere date to be announced later. New episodes of the 10-episode season will then debut weekly on Thursdays.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is already streaming. It is also available as home media on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4k UHD.