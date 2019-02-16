‘The Orville’ Comes to HeroClix

The Orville is setting a course for WizKids’ HeroClix.

WizKids announced yesterday that it has acquired the license to create HeroClix figures based on FOX’s hit sci-fi comedy series. The first set of The Orville HeroClix will release into stores this fall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The announcement comes in the midst of The Orville‘s second season on FOX. The series is set 400 years in the future and follows the adventures of the USS Orville. The vessel is a mid-level exploratory spaceship with a crew of humans and aliens. Together they face the wonders and dangers found in outer space, as well as the more mundane issues that come with everyday life on a starship.

“We’re particularly excited to bring The Orville on board,” said Justin Ziran, president of WizKids in a statement. “Rather than treading a line between serious and playful, the series is both simultaneously, which is a quality you see reflected in most HeroClix games.”

The first The Orville HeroClix release is a Jumbo Starter Set featuring the main crew. That includes Capt. Ed Mercer (played by series creator Seth MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson, Dr. Claire Finn, Lt. Alara Kitan, Lt. Gordon Malloy, Lt. Cmdr. Bortus, and Lt. Cmdr John LaMarr. That means HeroClix players will be able to field a team of The Orville‘s main cast of characters right out of the gate.

The Orville HeroClix figures will be on display at the New York Toy Fair this weekend.

The Orville is the second television series license to join the HeroClix line. Star Trek was the first. The Orville is a comedic love letter to Star Trek, which creates some exciting and unique opportunities for fans. With a Star Trek: The Original Series set already available, HeroClix players and pair Capt. Ed Mercer and Capt. James Kirk together on a team. With two Star Trek: The Next Generation sets on the way this summer, Mercer can soon team with Capt. Jean-Luc Picard as well. Or, players can pit The Orville‘s crew against Star Trek‘s to see which is victorious.

The Orville and Star Trek sets are also compatible with sets based on Marvel, DC, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. A WWE HeroClix set is also in the making, offering myriad play opportunities for HeroClix fans.

What do you think of The Orville joining the HeroClix line? Let us know in the comments!

The Orville airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.