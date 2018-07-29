‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Alum Marina Sirtis to Guest Star in ‘The Orville’ Season 2

Seth MacFarlane is the creator of The Orville and a vocal fan of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Now those two worlds are set to collide as a former Star Trek: The Next Generation star is about to guest star in an episode of The Orville‘s second season.

It was previously announced that Jonathan Frakes, who played Commander William Riker on Star Trek: The Next Generation and directed several episodes of Star Trek television and two movies, will direct an episode of The Orville Season Two. It seems Frakes is bringing his Imzadi with him, as Marina Sirtis, who played Counselor Deanna Troi on Star Trek: The Next Generation, recently shared a photo of herself with Frakes and MacFarlane asking, “Where am I?”

Frakes seemingly confirmed that Sirtis is on The Orville set in the photo by responding to the tweet, saying “Cat’s out of the bag now…”

Trek Movie has since also confirmed that Sirtis will guest star in an episode of The Orville.

Sirtis may be the first Star Trek: The Next Generation star to appear on The Orville, but she’s not the first Star Trek franchise actor to make an appearance. Not counting Penny Johnson Jerald, The Orville series regular who previously appeared in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager star Robert Picardo holds the distinction of being the first Star Trek cameo on the series. He’ll reprise that role in Season Two and his Star Trek: Voyager co-star, Tim Russ, will also make an appearance.

Star Trek: Enterprise star John Billingsley is also set to appear in The Orville Season Two, bringing things full circle for MacFarlane, who himself appeared in Star Trek: Enterprise.

Marina Sirtis previously took a photo with Frakes on the set of Star Trek: Discovery, where Frakes is expected to direct two episodes of the show’s second season. Sirtis is not expected to guest star on that series but has stated that she hopes to appear in the future.

The Orville took home the Saturn Award for Best Science Fiction Television Series this year.

The Orville will return on Sunday, December 30th following a Sunday Night Football double-header. The series will then resume in its Thursday home following the conclusion of the NFL season.