‘The Orville’: Listen to a Song From the New Soundtrack

The sounds of The Orville come home with the soundtrack to the sci-fi series’ first season.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal one of the tracks from The Orville – Original Television Series Soundtrack.

Take a listen to “Krill Attack / Shuttle Escape” by Bruce Broughton, from the episode “Old Wounds.”

La-La Land Records will release the Season One soundtrack of FOX’s The Orville. The series is created by Seth MacFarlane and was a huge debut. This will be the first time that the soundtrack is released independently.

The score includes work by Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning composers Bruce Broughton (Lost in Space, Silverado), Joel McNeely (Air Force One, A Million Ways to Die in The West), John Debney (The Jungle Book, The Greatest Showman) and Andrew Cottee (Robot Overlords). They used a 75-piece orchestra to create the score, which is now available as a two-disc CD set. A digital edition will be available from Fox Music on Friday, January 25th.

“La-La Land Records is deeply honored to be releasing the astounding orchestral score to The Orville,” says La-La Land Records executive producer Matt Verboys in a press release. “Steeped in classic film scoring motifs, with exciting contemporary flourishes all its own, these episode scores demonstrate unequivocally how exceptional television music can be, and how high it can aspire.”

Here’s the full track listing for The Orville‘s soundtrack:

DISC 1

1. The Orville Main Title 1:04

Composed by Bruce Broughton

OLD WOUNDS (1LAB01)

Composed by Bruce Broughton

2. Shuttle to the Ship 1:54

3. She Requested It / Departing for Landing 1:09

4. Krill Attack / Shuttle Escape 4:14

5. Emergency Docking 2:27

6. Kelly Has a Plan / Asking Kelly to Stay 3:51

IF THE STARS SHOULD APPEAR (1LAB02)

Composed by Joel McNeely

7. The Bio-Ship / Exploring the Hull 2:22

8. Exploring the Bio-Ship 2:45

9. Finding Alara / Space Battle 2:53

10. Dorahl / The Roof Opens* 4:05

COMMAND PERFORMANCE (1LAB03)

Composed by John Debney

11. Distress Signal Received / Alara Freaks Out / Explosion 5:54

12. Alara Gets the Cold Shoulder / Approaching Calivon 3:52

13. Extermination Process Continues / Bortus Hatches His Egg 2:39

ABOUT A GIRL (1LAB04)

Composed by Joel McNeely

14. Western Simulation 1:01

15. Asteroid Destroyed / Relieved of Duty 1:07

16. Arriving on Moclus 1:42

17. Trip to the Mountains 2:15

18. Tribunal Adjourned / Epilogue 3:27

PRIA (1LAB05)

Composed by John Debney

19. Rescuing Pria* 3:51

20. Searching Pria’s Room / Dark Matter Storm / Navigating the Storm 4:06

21. Approaching the Coordinates / Isaac Saves the Crew* 3:19

22. Pria’s Theme 1:41

KRILL (1LAB06)

Composed by Joel McNeely

23. Distress Call 1:29

24. Krill Attack the Orville 2:49

25. Bomb Found 4:54

26. Intruder Alert / Preparing the Weapon 2:59

27. Turning on the Lights / New Enemies 2:29

TOTAL DISC TIME: 76:59

DISC 2

MAJORITY RULE (1LAB07)

Composed by John Debney

1. Lysella Wakes Up / Looks Like Earth* / Rescue Mission 1:39

2. John Gets Arrested / Alara Seems Suspicious 2:05

3. Ed Has a Plan 1:33

4. Bringing Lysella Aboard / Casting the Votes / Their World Can Do Better 6:06

INTO THE FOLD (1LAB08)

Composed by Joel McNeely

5. Sucked In 2:44

6. Claire Breaks Out 1:26

7. The Fight 1:21

8. Claire Returns to the Wreck 2:11

9. The Attack 1:55

10. Claire Thanks Isaac 1:21

CUPID’S DAGGER (1LAB09)

Composed by John Debney

11. Archaeologist Arrives / Claire Visits Yaphit / Claire Kisses Yaphit 3:12

12. Fleets Approach / War Before Peace / Cleared for Duty / Darulio Departs 4:38

FIRESTORM (1LAB10)

Composed by John Debney

13. Plasma Storm / It Was Late Evening 3:08

14. Alara Blows off Steam / There Was a Clown 3:04

15. Alara Hallucinates / Deserted Ship 6:55

16. Cannot End Simulation / Back to Normal 4:03

NEW DIMENSIONS (1LAB11)

Composed by Andrew Cottee

17. Damage Report / What Happened to the Plants? 2:00

18. Krill Ships Approaching 2:30

19. Within the Anomaly / Time to Reflect / Quantum Bubble Is Deteriorating 2:25

20. Engaging Tractor Beam 2:17

21. Mission Complete / Commander Lamarr 2:48

MAD IDOLATRY (1LAB13)

Composed by Joel McNeely

22. Investigating an Anomaly 1:09

23. Emergency Landing 3:41

24. Searching the Planet 2:38

25. Walking Through Town 2:21

26. Spread the Word 1:17

27. Isaac Steps Up / Civilization Restored 3:14

28. The Orville End Titles 0:34

Composed by Bruce Broughton

TOTAL DISC TIME: 74:58

TOTAL ALBUM TIME: 151:57

Will you be picking up the soundtrack to The Orville? Let us know in the comments!

The Orville airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.