‘Black Mirror’: “USS Callister” Star Has Heard “Buzzes” About a Spinoff

The idea that “USS Callister” could end up as Black Mirror‘s first spinoff is gaining steam.

Star Jimmi Simpson commented on the idea during the Television Critics Association winter press tour (via TV Line).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve heard little buzzes. I’ve heard little buzzes. But I don’t believe anything until I’m working on set,” Simpson, said. “I would love it.”

Simpson plays James Walton, the Callister CEO and business partner of Robert Daly. Walton is the first person Daly uploads into his USS Callister simulation. Walton tries to resist Daly’s demands. He breaks after Daly uploads Tommy, Walton’s son, and shoots him out of the airlock.

Simpson isn’t the only one interested in a “USS Callister” spinoff. The episode’s director, Toby Haynes, also wants to see it happen.

“I’d love to do a TV series of ‘USS Callister,’” Haynes said. “It’s probably one of the best pilots for a space show, ever. And I made it! So I’m keen to see it as a TV series.

“I think Charlie [Brooker] might revisit it as a Black Mirror. Whether I’m the one to do it, I don’t know. Being a fan of the show as much as I am, and being a part of making it, I’d love to work with that crew and cast again. It’s a gift for a director.”

Haynes even had an idea about how to handle Daly’s fate.

“That’s the fun of it, isn’t it?” he says. “That’s what this idea is. There is this brilliant idea that he is still alive and his attempted murder gets pinned on someone. Whose fingerprints do they find in the apartment? There’s so much you could do. Fingers crossed, you never know.”

Black Mirror is an anthology series. Each episode stands alone, though Easter eggs hint at a shared universe. “USS Callister” would be the first episode to become an ongoing concern if the concept is returned to.

The episode also included a couple unexpected actor cameos.

“USS Callister” and the rest of Black Mirror‘s fourth season are now streaming on Netflix.