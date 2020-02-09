Oscars 2020: Chewbacca Actor Reminds Fans How Many Big Names in Star Wars Are Nominated

The day has finally arrived! Tonight marks the 92nd Academy Awards, and film buffs are eager to catch a glimpse at the night's big winners. One movie that's up for three awards tonight is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The final installment to the Skywalker Saga is nominated for Best Original Score (John Williams), Best Sound Editing (Matthew Wood and David Acord), and Best Visual Effects (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy). In addition to the nominations, Star Wars actors Kelly Marie Tran and Oscar Isaac will also be presenting at the big event. Recently, Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo took to Twitter to send well wishes to his Star Wars family.

In addition to the aforementioned nominees, Suotamo also sent good vibes to Laura Dern, who played Vice Admiral Holdo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This year, she's nominated (and the frontrunner to win) for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Marriage Story. He also mentioned Adam Driver, who we all know best as Kylo Ren/Ben Solo, who is up for Best Actor for Marriage Story. Finally, he sent a shoutout to Rian Johnson, who directed The Last Jedi. Johnson is nominated for Best Original Screenplay for writing Knives Out.

You can check out the tweet below:

I had fun at the Emma Gaala last night! I'll be rooting for #TheRiseOfSkywalker to win some #Oscars tonight, and I hope to see @LauraDern , Adam Driver, and @rianjohnson win for Marriage Story and Knives Out! Good luck to Kelly Marie Tran and Oscar Isaac as presenters too! pic.twitter.com/hyOUB2vOZp — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) February 9, 2020

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the worst critics' score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 52%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still playing in select theatres, and the 92nd Academy Awards air on February 9th on ABC.

