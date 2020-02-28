Star Wars Getting an Immersive and Interactive Exhibit in Las Vegas

Las Vegas will now be home to a treasure trove of Star Wars props and memorabilia. The Fans Strike Back is a new immersive experience coming to the Fashion Show mall’s Immersion Vegas venue. In a release, the attraction promised to take guests “on a journey from the resistance to the dark side, while displaying hundreds of unique collectibles, sculptures, life-size figures, lightsabers, blasters and more.” It can be hard to trek all the way to California or Florida to get in on that sweet Star Wars action at Galaxy’s Edge. Vegas can be a reasonable compromise due to airfare alone. That all sounds pretty exciting and should see some strong foot traffic for fans looking for something to do when it opens in March.

Tickets to the attraction will cost $29 plus fees and children (11 and older) will be able to get in for $15. For that kind of money, people are going to expect a bunch of different props and gadgets to see. The Fans Strike Back promises to deliver on that with some interesting inclusions. There will be a 26-foot Podracer, a recreation of an Imperial I-class Star Destroyer’s main bridge, a 16-foot Jabba the Hutt along with some impressive video installations. Some other legendary characters from the series will be present too with life size versions of Darth Vader, Yoda, Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3PO and more.

The release from EMS Entertainment says, “An exhibition unlike any other in the galaxy, The Fans Strike Back™ gives fans of the universe’s most famous saga an up-close and personal look at one of the most extensive private Star Wars collections found between Las Vegas and Tatooine. Showcasing hundreds of unique collectibles, sculptures, life-size figures, lightsabers, blasters and more, The Fans Strike Back™ takes guests on a journey to the resistance as well as to the dark side.”

Daniel Prada is the man who has helped build this staggering collection. The website for the exhibition had a chance to ask him a few questions about how you go about pulling something like this off.

“In the city where I live, in Spain, everyone knows my passion for Star Wars,” Prada began. “The Department of Culture suggested that I exhibit my collection of pieces to introduce them to the inhabitants of the city. I liked the idea and the enthusiasm of the public was such that since then, I have been traveling this exhibition around the world.”

