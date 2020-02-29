Star Wars: John Boyega Shares Hilarious Look at His Grueling Workout Routine 

John Boyega doesn't hold back when it comes to social media, having posted content ranging from hilarious fake Star Wars spoilers to trolling Reylos on Twitter. Lately, the actor has been sharing behind-the-scenes videos from the set of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but his newest Instagram video shows him prepping for his upcoming role in the Netflix thriller, Rebel Ridge. The actor shared his workout routine with his trainer, Tim Blakeley, and makes it clear that he's not happy to be taking part in such grueling activities. In the video titled “Working Out With John Boyega,” the actor hilariously asks the question, “Why can’t Hollywood accept me for who I am?” through fake tears. From hating leg work to comparing himself to Dragon Ball's Goku, Boyega's latest video is another in a long line of hilarious posts.

“I think I need a trainer who is worse at his job. This is getting exhausting. Please tell @timblakeley to stop,” Boyega wrote in the post. "'Be an actor,' they said. 'Go to drama school,' they said. I could've been an architect," Boyega says in the video. "I'd be fat, have the man-tits, big little nipples, and a lovely wife that loves me for who I am. That’s what I should have done. See, this is where ambition gets you. Don’t get into it." He adds, “There you have it, that was one workout. I train six days a week. If I don’t get to train in the morning, because of work commitments then I have to do cardio in the morning and then do weights in the evening." You can check out the video in the post below:

View this post on Instagram This is getting exhausting. Please tell @timblakeley to stop ! A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on Feb 29, 2020 at 7:00am PST

Rebel Ridge is being helmed by Jeremy Saulnier, who also directed the 2015 thriller Green Room, as well as the Netflix thriller, Hold the Dark. Earlier this week, Deadline dropped the news that more people have been added to the cast, including Watchmen and Knives Out star, Don Johnson. Other new additions include Erin Doherty (The Crown), James Badge Dale (Hold The Dark), Zsane Jhe (Underground Railroad,) and legendary actor,James Cromwell (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom).

Rebel Ridge is described as “a high-velocity thriller that explores systemic American injustices through bone-breaking action sequences, suspense and dark humor.” Filmscience and Bonneville Pictures are co-producing the movie along with Saulnier, Anish Savjani, Neil Kopp, and Vincent Savinon with Macon Blair executing producing.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released on Digital on March 17th, and on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st. Rebel Ridge does not yet have a release date.

