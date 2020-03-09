Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Featurette Shows Warwick Davis Suiting Up as Wicket

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was an emotional experience for audiences, as it saw the conclusion of the more than 40-year journey of the Skywalker Saga, with the film being just as emotional for star Warwick Davis, who first starred in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and returned to reprise his role of Wicket for the film, while also enlisting his son Harrison as an Ewok, as seen in the featurette above. While the pair's scene in the finished film might have been brief, knowing that Warwick first joined the franchise as a young boy and this film enlisted his young son for the sendoff to the franchise adds gravitas to the sequence.

Davis himself might not necessarily be the most recognizable star of the franchise, given that many of his characters obscure his identity, but this transformative nature of his skills has allowed him to star as a number of characters throughout the franchise's history. Having starred in seven live-action Star Wars films and having voiced a character in Star Wars Rebels, Davis has cemented himself as one of the most regular components of the series throughout its history.

The actor previously revealed that director J.J. Abrams was so excited to collaborate with Davis that he could barely contain his enthusiasm.

"Oh my God. He was like a little child!" Davis recalled to ComicBook.com. "I couldn't see much, because it's hard to see out of an Ewok costume because the eyes are misted up. But he was just so, so excited. And this was his idea to do this, and he relished every moment of it. And his gratefulness to me doing it. I was like, 'You don't have to be thankful. I just love doing it. Thanks for asking me.' And, yeah. It was absolutely, absolutely brilliant. And he's such a lovely guy, as well."

He added, "There aren't many people in the world that are as lovely as he is. His energy and enthusiasm for Star Wars is infectious. Even if we didn't all love it enough working on it, him being there and [made it] absolutely, absolutely brilliant. He's a great guy and I really, again, will thank him now again for the opportunities of bringing Wicket to the screen."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands on Digital HD on March 17th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.