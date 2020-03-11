Star Wars: Watch Adam Driver's Training as Kylo Ren in New The Rise of Skywalker Featurette

Of the many compelling components of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Adam Driver's performance as Kylo Ren is easily one of the standout elements, with a new featurette for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker showing off the fact that, even when given guidance by stunt coordinators, Driver would sometimes reject their direction, claiming that he didn't believe Kylo would react that way in any given situation. You can check out a clip of that training in the video from IGN above and see the full featurette when The Rise of Skywalker lands on Digital HD on March 17th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st.

When Kylo Ren debuted in 2015 with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, fans quickly connected with the character's conflicted past and compelling nature, with his fandom growing further in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as his connection with Rey grew only stronger. The Rise of Skywalker saw the debut of the only character whose passionate following was as strong as Kylo's, who was the more heroic aspect of his personality in Ben Solo. Sadly, not only did the film see a full embrace of Ben Solo, but also his sacrifice to revive Rey from the brink of death.

As has been proven a number of times throughout the franchise, "dying" doesn't necessarily mean that anyone's truly gone, though Driver has implied that a return to the series isn't in the cards for him.

“This is not at all on the agenda," Driver confirmed to French magazine Le Matin, pre Twitter user @AdamDriverFiles, about a possible return to the series. "This experience will forever remain one of the highlights of my career, but I aspire to other adventures.”

Driver isn't the only one who seems to have retired from the galaxy far, far away, as Oscar Isaac has also made it quite clear that he's ready to move on to the next chapter of his life.

Isaac has been adamant about being done with his portrayal of Poe Dameron, having claimed he was "cashing in his chips" on the franchise and moving on. Daisy Ridley has similarly said that she "can't imagine" playing Rey again, though admits that she didn't know what the future held.

John Boyega, on the other hand, has said that he doesn't see himself returning to a Disney+ series, but says that if Isaac and Ridley were to return, he'd happily join them.

