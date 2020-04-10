Star Wars: Diego Luna Details the Big Challenge of the Rogue One Prequel Series

✖

As the Star Wars universe has been expanding in a number of exciting ways in recent years, one of the more surprising announcements from Lucasfilm was that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Cassian Andor and K-2SO would be returning for a prequel series on Disney+, with star Diego Luna pointing out that a big challenge of that new series is the fact that we know he died in his feature-film debut. While the trilogy of prequel films has shown us how many stories can be told with characters we know have died, Luna detailed how the new series presents new challenges in the realm of storytelling.

“The thing I can tell you, and it’s a nice challenge and it’s a great way to approach a show, but what happens when you already know the ending?” Luna shared with IndieWire. “Then it becomes about the story. Everything is in how you tell the story and how many different layers you can find. This can’t be a show now where at the end we surprise you with like, ‘Oh no it wasn’t him!’ We’ve already seen the ending.”

Luna continued, “If you think about it, Rogue One started with the same task. The last scene of Rogue One is a scene we all know. It makes another part of your brain work [as a storyteller]. You can’t use the same formulas for storytelling you’ve known all your life with this because it’s very different. The big thing is now we start with a character that people already know what he’s capable of.”

The current coronavirus pandemic has halted nearly all movie and TV show productions around the world, leaving us to wonder when those projects could move forward. Rumors claimed that the Cassian Andor series could shoot this year for a 2021 release, though now it is unclear when the project could potentially head into production.

The series is described, "The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire."

In addition to Luna returning for the series, so will Alan Tudyk to play K-2SO, as well as Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy reportedly having written the new series' pilot and serving as a director on multiple episodes.

