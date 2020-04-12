Star Wars Reveals Finn's Stormtrooper Name Is an Easter Egg From A New Hope

With more people spending time at home than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic, some are using the situation as an opportunity to catch up on movies and TV. If you've been turning to the Disney+ streaming service to help pass the time, the House of Mouse is here to help you find some hidden Easter eggs and surprises in the process. A new tweet from Star Wars adds to the fray in a pretty unique way, by revealing a detail surrounding Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The Stormtrooper number held by Finn (John Boyega) in the film - FN-2187- proves to have some very specific meaning within the Star Wars universe, as it calls back to the cell number that Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) is kept in during Star Wars: A New Hope. The number 21-87 even had exterior meaning outside of that, as it references the name of a short film that George Lucas was inspired by.

Finn’s stormtrooper number was FN-2187. The # is a homage to cell 2187 located in detention block AA-23 on the Death Star, the cell of Princess Leia in A New Hope. Cell 2187 from ANH is a ref. to “21-87” a National Film Board of Canada short that inspired a young George Lucas. pic.twitter.com/dBdY0kZ7nW — Star Wars (@starwars) April 10, 2020

As far as Easter eggs go, this one is pretty darn layered, and pays a delightful homage to how the franchise got its start. Even within the "sequel trilogy" of films, Finn's Stormtrooper number plays a significant role in his search for identity, something that evolved in some unexpected ways through Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“Yeah! Yeah, I’m ready for life after Star Wars,” Boyega told ComicBook.com before The Rise of Skywalker premiered. “After Star Wars, that’s when the check clears. Life after Star Wars is about to be lit. It’s bittersweet because of the connections we made on set, the amazing people, important people to my life specifically Oscar [Issac] and Daisy [Ridley]. Now, I’m ready to see our relationships grow and flourish in the real world.”

