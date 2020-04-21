Star Wars Fans Defend Adam Driver After Twitter Tries to Call Him Out
Another day further into the calendar, and another cancellation campaign on Twitter. Late Monday night, #AdamDriverIsOverParty began trending on Twitter as a group of people felt he joined the armed forces for more nefarious purposes. Suffice to say, it wasn't too long until Star Wars fans — and casual every day Adam Driver fans, alike — sprung into action by defending the Oscar-nominated star, receipts and all.
Drive ended up joining the United States Marine Corps shortly after the September 11 attacks, serving nearly three years in the Marines before being medically discharged due to a dislocated sternum. After his time in the Marines, Driver got into the Julliard School and...well, the rest is history. An iconic run on Star Wars later and now he's one of the most sought-after actors in all of Hollywood.
See what Twitter is saying below:
Scar Crossover
Sees #adamdriverisoverparty trending: what the heck happened?
Sees why: pic.twitter.com/SWh0rznzqD— YourCasualGamer (@YourCasualGame1) April 21, 2020
#ThankYouAdamDriver
Adam Driver made a movie exposing the use of torture of the CIA following 9/11. Go watch that instead of bitching on twitter because you're bored #AdamDriverIsOverParty #ThankyouAdamDriver pic.twitter.com/FiGAYX5was— 𝓟𝓪𝓽𝓻𝔂 🇨🇺 🦋 (@kylosprmanager) April 21, 2020
Yeah, That's Enough Twitter for Today
*logs on*
*sees #AdamDriverIsOverParty is trending because he joined the military nearly 20 years ago and believed he was fighting terrorism and idiots reached into the sun to extrapolate that he actually hates brown people and that's the real reason*
*logs back off*— hot damn! it’s the soggy bottom boys! (@amandakstorey) April 21, 2020
Facts.
Adam Driver wanted to join the Marines after 9/11 so that he could fight for his country. Now a bunch of Fart-Sniffers on Twitter want to cancel him. I couldn't make this stuff up.#AdamDriverIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/5wzZB9bfSj— Price of Reason (@priceoreason) April 21, 2020
Do Your Research
yall do ur research #adamdriverisoverparty pic.twitter.com/9GZ2VA1ZBm— adam driver stan 🦋 (@winonaryxderz) April 21, 2020
Sick
anyways who’s dumbass thought this was a good idea? #AdamDriverIsOverParty— Hope Solo! (@Hopeisanegirl) April 21, 2020
y’all make me 🤢 pic.twitter.com/QnN4Oslm5n
Unproblematic King
#adamdriverisoverparty why y'all tryna cancel my unproblematic king for.. chile anyway...... pic.twitter.com/umShXBGOjf— stan of 20+ white men... (@ickynaomi) April 21, 2020
That SNL Skit Tho
me finding out twitters cancelling the millionth unproblematic king this week #adamdriverisoverparty #thankyouadamdriver :)) pic.twitter.com/yXuU1n12Wa— rachel :)) (@avacadontdoit) April 21, 2020
Clowning Around
The people who tried to cancel Adam Driver #AdamDriverIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/PSBvx916Al— Nana (17) (@ariii_0913) April 21, 2020
Yikes
#adamdriverisoverparty because he joined the marines after 9/11? I don't think so. Go find someone better to cancel, maybe start with Drake 🤷🏻♀️— 𝘕𝘪𝘢 (@Nia_papaya_) April 21, 2020
