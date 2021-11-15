Star Wars Star Adam Driver Calls His Only Comic-Con Experience “Scary”

By now it’s no secret that actor Adam Driver had a hard time while making the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy. Driver had only been a supporting actor on the HBO dramedy Girls and done a handful of indie or award season films before being cast as Kylo Ren (aka Ben Solo) in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in the mid-2010s, and he has since been pretty upfront about how wholly unprepared he was for the career change. Well, one harrowing experience Driver is now talking about is his first San Diego Comic-Con, which he describes (in a word) as “scary.”

Adam Driver is one of the high-profile stars of Ridley Scott’s new biopic House of Gucci, in which he plays Gucci empire heir Maruizio Gucci. While appearing on the UK’s Graham Norton Show, Driver was asked point-blank by the host if he liked going to Comic-Con his first time. In a way that is now Adam Driver’s signature, the actor replied with a simple and concise, “No.”

To be perfectly fair, Driver did go on a bit more about why, exactly, he didn’t immediately gel with the experience that is SDCC – while careful to blame himself for the bad experience:

“I didn’t know the rules of Comic-Con,” Driver told Norton. “I got in at the hotel at 2 in the morning… and I’m like, ‘Maybe tomorrow I’ll go get a coffee.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh no, you can’t get a coffee.’ I’m like, ‘Well, maybe I’ll get a coffee in the hotel.’ They’re like, ‘No, you can’t get a coffee in the hotel… If you want to go outside,’ they’re like, ‘Put a mask on so nobody knows who you are.’”

Needless to say, at that point, Adam Driver clearly wasn’t prepared for the overnight fame and recognition that being cast in a Star Wars movie has for any actor. As he further reveals, he also wasn’t prepared for the diehard dedication and obsession that Star Wars fans have for the franchise:

“I opened my [hotel room] window, because I’d been in the room for 24 hours before this thing we were supposed to do,” Driver explains, “and then there was a band at the bottom of the building playing the Star Wars theme on repeat, because we [the cast] were all staying in the hotel. It was scary… “I saw what it was,” he concluded, chuckling. “I mean, it’s nice. [But] I’m not anxious to go again.”

So, don’t expect Adam Driver for those Comic-Con Star Wars reunions – and probably not that Ben Solo prequel series. Sounds like the ride he had was more than enough.

Via: EW