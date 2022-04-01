Andor: Adria Arjona Compares Star Wars Role to Marvel's Morbius Experience

Actress Adria Arjona is taking on two major franchises in the same year. She starred opposite Jared Leto and Matt Smith in Morbius earlier this year, which got not one, but two theatrical releases and is currently killing it on Netflix. Later this week, she'll take on the role of Bix Caleen in Andor, officially joining the Star Wars universe. As it turns out, there are actually a lot of similarities between the experiences of Marvel and Star Wars projects.

Speaking with ComicBook.com ahead of Andor's Disney+ debut on Wednesday, Arjona opened up about how her experiences with the two franchises compared to one another.

"In the world, yeah, I think they're very different. I think they share a lot of the same fans at times," Arjona explained. "So I know that when I was doing press for Morbius I got all the Star Wars questions and I was like, 'Let's talk about Morbius' And I feel like even now in these interviews there's people that are like, 'Oh, I loved Morbius.' So it feels cool, I feel like I've been part of it in a way for the past like couple of months since Morbius 'cause they do share fans."

The actress went on to say that, while the two franchises do share a fan base at times, the way that people react to and experience Star Wars is different than anything else out there.

"But I think Star Wars, there's something specifically about Star Wars that it's almost like you're going almost into history that I think Marvel definitely felt bigger, but I think there's something about Star Wars that just turned sort of my belly," she said. "I've also been a fan of Star Wars forever, so. I mean, I believe it, but I think when you do this so much for the fans and I think it's not real until the fans watch it."

Arjona stars in Andor alongside Deigo Luna, Stellan Skarsgard, and Genevieve O'Reilly. The first three episodes are being released simultaneously on Disney+ this Wednesday, September 21st.