Star Wars: Ahsoka's Breakout Star Gets Character Poster

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka debuted on Disney+ this week, and the new series brings many animated characters into live-action. Star Wars Rebels fans were excited to see Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, but they weren't the only characters to join Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka in live-action. Star Wars fans got to see Clancy Brown reprising his Rebels character, Governor Ryder Azadi in addition to some fan-favorite droids, and more. However, fans seemed to be most excited about the live-action debut of the loth-cat. Star Wars has been releasing new Ahsoka character posters this week, and the loth-cat finally has its own.

"That's Sabine's #Lothcat to you. Experience the first two episodes of #Ahsoka, a Star Wars Original series, now streaming on @DisneyPlus," Star Wars shared on Instagram. They also did a little fan cam for the creature in honor of "Caturday." You can check out both posts below:

Is The Loth-Cat CGI?

When it comes to Star Wars creatures, some are puppets while others are CGI, and a few are even a little bit of both. In a recent interview with Empire, Bordizzo confirmed the loth-cat in Ahsoka is animatronic, not CGI. Just like Grogu, CGI is still used for the more complex movements of the loth-cath, but for the most part, the actors actually got to play with the creature on set.

"That was my little buddy!" Bordizzo shared. "That cat, the complexity of the design... I mean, it has a real skeleton under there, because that's how they control such intense facial expressions and everything."

"It was real, it was there!" Winstead added.

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering August 23rd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.