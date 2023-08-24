Ahsoka: Star Wars Showcases Droids With New Character Posters

Star Wars: Ahsoka finally premiered on Disney+ this week, and the new series brings many animated characters into live-action. In addition to Rosario Dawson playing the titular role, the new show stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla. The first two episodes, "Master and Apprentice" and "Toil and Trouble," also featured some exciting surprises for fans of Star Wars Rebels in addition to the return of some fan-favorite droids. Huyang (David Tennant) and Chopper (Dave Filoni) both made their live-action debut in Ahsoka this week alongside a mysterious new inquisitor named Marrok (Paul Darnell)

"See Chopper, Huyang, and Marrok in #Ahsoka, a Star Wars Original Series, now streaming on @DisneyPlus," the official account for Star Wars shared on Instagram. You can check out the posters below:

Is Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka?

Last year, Star Wars prequel star Hayden Christensen returned to the role of Anakin in Obi-Wan Kenobi, and it was previously reported that he would be showing up in Ahsoka. While the character has yet to show up in the series, fans can expect to see (or hear) him eventually. In fact, a recent teaser featured new words spoken by Anakain, which got fans extremely hyped for the show's future.



"In this war, you face more than just droids. As your Master. It's my responsibility to prepare you. I won't always be there to look out for you. Don't be afraid. Trust your instincts. I know you can do this, Ahsoka," Anakin is heard saying in the trailer.

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering August 23rd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

What did you think of the first two episodes of Ahsoka? Tell us in the comments!