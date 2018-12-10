Amazon’s Big One-Day ‘Star Wars’ Toy Sale is Live

Last week Amazon launched a big sale on Marvel toys for their 12 Days of Deals holiday promotion, and they’re following it up with an equally awesome Star Wars sale for Day 9. It includes LEGO sets, action figures, Funko Pop, role play accessories, bedding and more!

You can shop the entire sale right here, but we highly suggest jumping on the LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader’s Castle Amazon Exclusive set first. It’s definitely the crown jewel of the sale with a discount of 31% ($89.99). Significant deals on large (1060 pieces), brand new LEGO sets are rare, so take advantage of this opportunity while you can. Some additional picks from the sale can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Hasbro Star Wars Bop It Game – $7.45

• Star Wars 40th Anniversary Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable – $52.50

• Hasbro Monopoly Game: Star Wars 40th Anniversary Special Edition – $14.97

• Star Wars The Black Series Legends Jaina Solo, 6-inch – $13.94

• Star Wars Movie Roaring Chewbacca Mask – $19.99

• Star Wars The Black Series Imperial Stormtrooper Electronic Voice Changer Helmet – $55.99

• Funko Pop Star Wars: Holiday – Darth Vader with Candy Cane – $5.58

• Star Wars Classic Twin/Full Comforter – $29.96

Head on over to Amazon to shop the entire Star Wars toy sale. Keep in mind that it’s only good until th end of the day today, December 10th (or while supplies last).

Coincidentally, ThinkGeek is also running a big sale on their Star Wars collection today with discounts running as high as 47%. Dozens of items are up for grabs, including many of the unique creations that ThinkGeek is known for. You can shop it all right here while the sale lasts.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/gear and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.