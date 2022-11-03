Andor Episode 9 Drops A Rogue One Easter Egg Star Wars Fans May Have Missed

Andor makes you truly pay attention to catch those Star Wars Easter egg connections – but they definitely are there. The series has been especially pointed at giving us "Ah ha!" moments that directly foreshadow, set up, or bring fateful irony to Cassian Andor's final and greatest mission, as seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Andor Episode 9 continued that motif, by giving us another name-drop that works toward the greater irony of the Death Star's defeat by Luke Skywalker and the Rebel Alliance.

WARNING: Andor Episode 9 SPOILERS Follow!

Andor Episode 9 sees the Empire set a trap for suspected Rebellion and one of its leaders, Anto Kreegyr,. The ISB captures and interrogates a rebel pilot to learn of Kreegyr's operations. The ISB plans to use that pilot and his ship as bait to lure Kreegyr into a trap; when ISB agent Dedra Meero is getting the fine details it's mentioned that the rebel pilot was headed for Kafrene

What Is Star Wars Planet Kafrene – Explained

Kafrene – aka "The Ring of Kafrene" is a mining colony and trading post built between two malformed planetoids. Both the mining colony and trading post were massive structures that served as major junction points for several key lanes of deep-space travel from Coruscant.

Kafrene's Rogue One Connection

The Kafrene mining colony is introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and is technically the first appearance of Cassian Andor in the Star Wars franchise. In the opening Act of Rogue One, we first meet Cassian Andor infiltrating section nine of the colony to meet with an informant named Tivik. It is Tivik who first alerts Cassian to the horrible reality that the Empire's kyhber crystal shipments were all to fuel a new superweapon that will come to be known as The Death Star. History repeats itself when Cassian has to kill some Stormtroopers and Tivik himself in cold blood, in order to escape Kafrene with the key intel the Rebel Alliance needed to investigate the Death Star and ultimately secure the blueprints containing its weakness.

The Irony that Andor Episode 9 creates is having the Empire intercept a Rebel operation that was en route to Kafrene, only to have that same place end up being where the Rebellion intercepts the key intel about the Death Star.

SInce Rogue One, Kafrene has been referenced in various Star Wars multimedia projects, which have retconned characters like Han Solo and Chewbacca into adventures that took place on the mining colony.

