Andor Star Talks LGBTQ+ Representation in Star Wars

The ninth episode of Andor is now streaming on Disney+, and it revealed some big information about Vel Sartha. The character, who is played by Game of Thrones alum Faye Marsay, is not only a major player in the Rebellion, but she's also the cousin of Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly). It's also very clear that Vel is in a romantic relationship with Cinta (Varada Sethu). In an earlier episode, Arvel Skeen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) tells Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) that Cinta is "already sharin' a blanket" and she since shared many affectionate moments with Vel, including a sad scene in last week's episode in which she said the Rebellion will always come first and they "take what's left." While some fans would probably enjoy a more straightforward romance, it's definitely a step up from the background kiss seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Marsay recently had a chat with /Film and she talked about LGBTQ+ representation in the franchise.

"Well, I just think the sooner we get the message that there's nothing to really expose, that it's normal, that we're just portraying the normal, that we don't have to shout it and don't have to say it out loud, and we don't have to highlight it. It's just there because it's always been there. It will always be there and it always has been there. People love who they love, and I think it's important that we don't forget that, and we just normalize the normal. I think Star Wars is a great platform for that because it means so much to so many. Let's just normalize the normal. Let's not forget the struggles that the LGBTQ+ community have gone through and are going through still to this day. Let's not forget that. That's really important to remember, but also let's normalize the normal," Marsay explained.

Which Rouge One Characters Have Been in Andor So Far?

Andor takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the show has already been confirmed to have two seasons, so there are plenty of opportunities for more Rogue One characters to pop up. The show stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and features Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, and last week's episode saw the return of some familiar faces, including Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Duncan Pow as Rogue One member, Melshi. With three more Season One episodes and another season on the way, we wouldn't be surprised if more familiar faces made appearances on the series.

Andor is now streaming exclusively on Disney+,