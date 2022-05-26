Andor: Star Wars Fans React to First Trailer
Star Wars Celebration kicked off in Anaheim, California today and there have already been some exciting announcements from Lucasfilm. Not only was the release date for The Mandalorian's third season revealed and the first look at Indiana Jones 5 unveiled, but the long-awaited first trailer for Star Wars: Andor was shown at the event. The new show is set to premiere in August and will run for two seasons before concluding ahead of the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In honor of the trailer, many fans of the franchise have taken to Twitter to share their excitement for the Diego Luna-led show.
Before checking out some of the Twitter reactions, you can watch the trailer in the tweet below:
Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for #Andor, streaming August 31 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/gkKHizDG4G— Star Wars (@starwars) May 26, 2022
"I think it's really interesting to tell a story even though we know where it ends," Luna previously told THR. "The way you can approach a story like this inevitably takes you into a deeper process of reflection. I tend to use that word a lot. So once you know what Cassian is capable of, then there's room for so much exploration, and that's something that excites me a lot as an actor. I think the format of a series is amazing because we have a lot of time to explore all those layers."
You can view some tweet reactions to the Andor trailer below...
Diego Forever!
prevnext
So happy to share our teaser trailer!! #Andor que emoción!!!👇🏽 https://t.co/XxJXjnUl5O— diego luna (@diegoluna_) May 26, 2022
The Hype Is Real
prevnext
Wow. #Andor looks FANTASTIC. A gritty, grounded, war story. The visuals are strong, and that score is dope. Plus this cast?! Luna was great in R1, Arjona was good in Morbius, Stellan is always solid, & Mon Mothma!! Sign me up!! https://t.co/jmHHLuJsuj— Nikko (@NikkoCaruso) May 26, 2022
WOW WOW WOW
prevnext
Coruscant, Clone Troopers, THE SENATE! #Andor CHEGOU. pic.twitter.com/lJmgnZTPhG— Fulcrum🌟 KENOBEEEII (@FulCrum524) May 26, 2022
Well Said
prevnext
Goodness ME. https://t.co/YMNBIdNopE— Matt Ferguson (@Cakes_Comics) May 26, 2022
Rogue One Fans Unite
prevnext
Andor looks awesome. Huge Rogue One fan, this should be just as good https://t.co/d0l0sKSySA— Cosmic Bretwind 🦀 (@Schmoofy) May 26, 2022
Alert! Alert!
prevnext
CLONE TROOPERS ON ANDOR,CLONE TROOPERS ON ANDOR,CLONE TROOPERS ON ANDOR! pic.twitter.com/rtgO5TgIyv— ⋆ ˚｡⋆angie⋆｡˚ ⋆ (@huntercyare) May 26, 2022
Sounds Perfect
prevnext
Wow this looks genuinely great. Also seems like it will finally follow through on John Knoll's original pitch, which was literally "Mission: Impossible" meets "The Hunt for Red October" aka the greatest pitch of all time. #Andor https://t.co/chTGu6WHON— Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) May 26, 2022
Say It Louder
prevnext
Andor is definitely the best-looking upcoming Star Wars project pic.twitter.com/QssKbjFPF2— Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) May 26, 2022
Slay
prevnext
Mon Mothma's arc in Andor is going to be amazing! pic.twitter.com/X8kj9lsyji— Bail Organa (@BailOrganaFan) May 26, 2022
Trailer Magic
prevnext
No okay the Andor trailer is the coolest thing I’ve seen from Star Wars in a minute. The visual style seems like such a cool balance between a retro 70’s feel and the grit of Rogue One. Andor just went from a concept I was lukewarm on to something I actually can’t wait to see. pic.twitter.com/EH9dvWZhLU— Damian! (@DamianandFilms) May 26, 2022
In Conclusion
prev
Yup. #Andor is gonna be the shit. https://t.co/eWNs0Hj1mG— Charlie R-IG-11-Y (@charlieridgely) May 26, 2022