Andor: Star Wars Fans React to First Trailer

Star Wars Celebration kicked off in Anaheim, California today and there have already been some exciting announcements from Lucasfilm. Not only was the release date for The Mandalorian's third season revealed and the first look at Indiana Jones 5 unveiled, but the long-awaited first trailer for Star Wars: Andor was shown at the event. The new show is set to premiere in August and will run for two seasons before concluding ahead of the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In honor of the trailer, many fans of the franchise have taken to Twitter to share their excitement for the Diego Luna-led show.

Before checking out some of the Twitter reactions, you can watch the trailer in the tweet below:

Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for #Andor, streaming August 31 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/gkKHizDG4G — Star Wars (@starwars) May 26, 2022

"I think it's really interesting to tell a story even though we know where it ends," Luna previously told THR. "The way you can approach a story like this inevitably takes you into a deeper process of reflection. I tend to use that word a lot. So once you know what Cassian is capable of, then there's room for so much exploration, and that's something that excites me a lot as an actor. I think the format of a series is amazing because we have a lot of time to explore all those layers."

