Baby Yoda Solar Powered Dashboard Toy Steals Star Wars Day

Returning to work soon? This adorable Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baby Yoda / The Child / Grogu Star Wars toy will help make your commute more enjoyable. Just mount it on your dashboard and Baby Yoda's little arm will wave at you through the entire trip thanks to the Force power of the sun.

You can see the Baby Yoda dashboard waver in action in the video below. If you're sold on it you can pre-order it here at Entertainment Earth for $24.99 with release date set for July. It's probably the cutest product you'll see for Star Wars Day 2021.

If you want to take the Baby Yoda car theme even further you can get the Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child On Board plush sign, which is also available to pre-order at Entertainment Earth for $17.99. There have been many official and unofficial Baby Yoda / Child on Board car decal variations, but this is the first to feature a plush figure. You an hang it on any window thanks to two suction cups.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.